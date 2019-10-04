Fulham vs Charlton Preview: Both teams looking to add to their positive starts to the season

Craven Cottage plays host to a potential cracker on Saturday lunchtime as fifth placed Fulham take on eight placed Charlton Athletic, with both sides looking to continue their early season promotion pushes.

Story behind the game

Scott Parker’s side have made a good start to life back in the second tier, and are unbeaten in five. The Cottagers sit just three points off top spot and a win would take them top on goal difference, if only for a few hours. The pressure is on for the west London side to make a swift return to the top flight and a win would go a long way to easing the pressure on a side firmly in the middle of a congested promotion race.

Meanwhile Charlton have been the division’s surprise package, with last season’s League One play off winners making an impressive start to life back in the second tier. A win would see them rise into at least third ahead of the 3pm kick offs but regardless of the result the Addicks have defied expectations so far. Much of the credit for this, according to the fans, should go to manager Lee Bowyer who despite near constant uncertainty around his future has masterminded a steady rise up the Football League without a huge amount in the way of resources available to him.

The game could be a key early season promotion battle, with both sides looking to take a positive result into a gruelling winter where games will come think and fast. Charlton, who will be without their talismanic forward Lyle Taylor, come up against a team that don’t concede many- only Leeds and Swansea have conceded less than Fulham this season.

Team news

Fulham have no injury concerns ahead of the clash and Scott Parker has the luxury of being able to select the same side that smashed four past Reading in midweek.

Charlton, in contrast, have a host of injury worries, with star striker Lyle Taylor still out as well as fellow frontmen Tomer Hemed and Chuks Aneke also unavailable. There’s also concern over left back Ben Purrington as well- if his groin issue keeps him out Charlton will be without a senior left back for the weekend.

Likely line ups

Fulham: Bettinelli; Odoi, Mawson, Ream, Bryan; Arter, Johansen; Knockaert, Cairney, Reid; Mitrovic

Charlton: Phillips; Matthews, Lockyer, Pearce, Purrington; Cullen, Field; Gallagher, Oztumer, Leko; Bonne

Key clash

It seems perhaps obvious, but a clash between two bright young managers is always intriguing. Scott Parker likes his side to play attractive attacking football, with the wingers drifting in off the flanks giving space for the full backs to run into, whilst Lee Bowyer’s Charlton pride themselves on being organised in defence and attacking fluently when they get on the ball.

Fulham carved a decent Reading side apart in midweek, an example of just how potent they are, whilst Charlton’s 1-0 home win over Leeds is Bowyer’s side in a nutshell- flexible in the way they set up, organised at the back and dangerously effective going forward. Don’t be surprised if we see a highly entertaining but low scoring game.

What the managers have said

Scott Parker on the man in the opposing dugout… “He’s someone I call a close friend, a good guy, who’s doing a fantastic job and I'm not surprised, as he's a fighter. He hasn't been given an easy hand.”

Lee Bowyer on his side’s gameplan… “Defensively, we’re going to have to be right, we’re going to have to do the defensive side of the game very well and then once we do that we have to move the ball quickly. Nothing changes from our side."