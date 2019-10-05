Bottom of the table Stoke stun leaders Swansea 

Bottom of the table Stoke City stunned leaders Swansea at the Liberty Stadium to claim their first league win of the season.

Ande Ayew’s first minute goal was cancelled out by a Sam Clucas equaliser, before substitute Scott Hogan added a 90th minute winner.

The victory is the Potters’ first in the league since April, and sees Swansea drop to fourth place, forfeiting top spot to promotion rivals West Brom.

Swansea chances wasted

Swansea went ahead inside a minute via a beautifully incisive counter attack. Borja Baston did well to hold up the ball on the halfway line, before releasing Yan Dhanda, had retained his place in the starting line-up following his goal on Wednesday night. Dhanda raced through on goal, and although Federici did well to save his effort on goal, there was nothing he could do about Ayew tapping in the rebound.

Andre Ayew league goals are much like busses: having gone since May 2016 without scoring one, he now has two in as many games. For Swansea, it is the fourth time this season they have scored or conceded within the first three minutes. You would have thought the late arrivals at the Liberty Stadium would have known better.

The early goal began what was a stunning opening ten minutes from the home side, a period which should have resulted in a third or fourth, let alone a second goal. A desperate Federici, who replaced Jack Butland in the Stoke side, pawed away an Ayew cross straight from the restart, and he had to be alert two minutes later when a deflected Baston effort looked to be heading towards the bottom corner.

Ayew could have had his second when a dinked Bersant Celina cross found him in plenty of space on the penalty spot. His effort on the volley was tame, and tricked straight towards the goalkeeper.

What felt like a thrilling show of attacking superiority suddenly became a cautionary tale in the importance of taking chances.

Having looked outclassed, Stoke were suddenly level, and it came from two former Swans combining. Joe Allen, energetic as ever, forced his way into the Swansea box, and drilled a shot across the goalkeeper. Freddie Woodman did well to save, but the rebound fell to Sam Clucas to volley home.

Clucas’ every touch had been roundly booed, and he took particular pleasure in celebrating in front of the home fans.

The mood at the Liberty suddenly changed, and frustration began to set in. Every refereeing decision was angrily contested, every misplaced pass met with audible despair.

Stoke should have ended the first half ahead, when Bruno Martins Indi header was palmed out by Woodman, only for Lee Gregory to smash the rebound into the side netting.

Spirited Stoke refuse to lie down

The second half started in a similar fashion, Stoke hitting the woodwork within a minute of the restart. Peter Etebo’s long-range effort was deflected, cannoning off the crossbar to safety.

Stoke began to dominate possession, as Swansea became sloppier on the ball. Steve Cooper could not contain his anger on the touchline, and brought George Byers on for Jay Fulton to try and inject some impetus into the midfield.

The addition of Byers did little to improve the home side’s use of possession, and the ball continued to be given away far too regularly. Joe Allen was pivotal in the visitor’s control of the midfield, he and Etebo frustrating the Swansea counter attack.

With ten minutes to go the pressure on the Stoke goal increased, as Baston caused chaos in the opposition box, Swansea winning three corners in as many minutes.

It was Stoke who stole victory however, with substistute Scott Hogan turning the ball in from close range to send the travelling fans wild. The final whistle was met with boos by the home supporters.

It is deja vu for Swansea, who a year ago lost at home to an Ipswich side without a win in twelve. They now sit fourth in the league, a point behind leaders West Brom.