Aubameyang nominated for Premier League Player of the Month after strong start

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award. The 30-year-old scored in all four of Arsenal’s league games in September as Unai Emery’s side went undefeated.

Embed from Getty Images

Aubameyang crucial to Arsenal's start

The Gabon international extended his tally with a crucial equaliser against Manchester United on Monday. His seven league goals leave him just one goal shy of Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero (8), who is the current top goalscorer in the league.

Elsewhere, Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, who has been in inspired form having been given the responsibility of first-team striker by Frank Lampard, is on seven goals, with Teemu Pukki and Raheem Sterling on six goals thus far.

Arsenal have endured a whirlwind start to the season, with some strong attacking performances met with defensive lapses that have cost the Gunners crucial points. Currently sitting inside the top-four, one point ahead of fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur but nine off league leaders Liverpool, Unai Emery’s side have been hugely dependent on the work and individual quality of Aubameyang in their first seven games.

It was his goals that placed Arsenal in the ascendency against Watford before individual errors unravelled a 2-0 lead. It was his goal that saw the Gunners equalise in the north London derby, his winner against Aston Villa and his leveller at Old Trafford. Indeed, without his consistency in front of goal particularly in such last-ditch moments, Arsenal would be in a far more precarious situation.

Unai Emery currently remains without his other star striker, Alexandre Lacazette, which will only exacerbate the influence and expectation placed on Aubameyang’s shoulders.

Embed from Getty Images

Aubameyang nominated for PL Award after strong form

Aubameyang was nominated for last month’s award but eventually lost out to Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki. However, his crucial goals throughout September could see him go one better this time, winning the award as recognition of his monumental impact at The Emirates.

The Arsenal striker was nominated alongside Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, John McGinn, Heung-Min Son and Callum Wilson, who has scored five goals so far this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Leicester City's Ricardo Perreira were also amongst the nominees, having impressed from full-back this season. Both players have been instrumental for their respective clubs, offering swathes of attacking creativity alongside a strong defensive rearguard - a critical trait that has seen both Liverpool and Leicester start the season so strongly.