Dean Smith on terrific trio, too much water and Prince William!

Dean Smith was the happiest man in East Anglia on Saturday afternoon following his side's outstanding display against Norwich City, lifting Aston Villa out of the relegation zone going into the international break.

After an action-packed 90 minutes, Smith reserved particular praise for Wesley, Jack Grealish and Marvelous Nakamba but also missed a goal and still hasn't met Aston Villa's most famous supporter...

Tactically astute

Smith explained, "it was a really good performance and result but a little bit end-to-end for me in the first half. It must have been a great game to watch."

Villa went into the contest with a particular tactic that worked perfectly.

The manager added, "they have a philosophy they play to and we thought there was an opportunity to win the ball back. Our defensive midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, was the best player on the pitch, Wesley hunted the ball well and Jack [Grealish] was outstanding.

I thought we were really good at winning the ball back and with the forward players we have, we are always capable of scoring goals."

Embed from Getty Images

Star three

Wesley netted twice, doubling his tally for the season after arriving at Villa Park with a big price tag.

Smith admitted, "Wesley didn't play well last week and he was the first to admit it but he showed what he is capable of today."

The striker linked expertly with Jack Grealish who netted his first Premier League goal but missed out on an England call this week.

"It was a really good performance and he was frustrated that he hadn't scored in the Premier League yet.

He's not frustrated about not getting the England call but that will come in time if he keeps playing this well. The calibre in the squad has really pushed him as he's not the only outstanding player now."

Not a normal Saturday afternoon

There was royalty in the stands as Prince William, an avid Villa fan, brought his family to the game.

Smith joked, "I will have to get him a ticket for the next game."

However, he also admitted, "I didn’t know he was coming and I haven’t met him. I think he's been to a few games."

But the Villa manager did miss Norwich's consolation goal.

"I drink too much water and we had just won a free-kick in front of me so I thought it was a great opportunity to go to the toilet."