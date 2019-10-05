Sean Dyche delighted as Burnley dispel last season's woes against Everton

Sean Dyche emphasised his immense pride in his Burnley team as they made amends for last season's miserable defeat against Everton.

The Clarets were thumped 5-1 by the Merseysiders last Boxing Day, leaving them languishing in the bottom three at the halfway point of the campaign, but on this occasion they turned in a battling and resilient display to run out 1-0 winners against their 10-man opponents.

The three points took Burnley up to fourth place, and while Dyche insisted the league table was not a concern at this stage, he issued glowing praise for his group.

"Obviously, there was the history from last season where everyone was wondering 'would that play its part?' but I don't think it did with the performance levels," he said.

"I'll remind you that these players have given me everything, because some people were questioning me around Christmastime.

"I said 'never stop thinking that I'm proud of these players and what they deliver."

Dyche identifies key period

With hindsight, Seamus Coleman's red card decisively swung the game in Burnley's favour.

But it did not appear that way in the moments shortly after the right-back's dismissal as the Blues continued to push for a breakthrough.

Dyche, though, was pleased that his players reasserted themselves before Jeff Hendrick made their man advantage count.

After the Irishman's goal, Burnley did not allow the outcome to slip into doubt.

"Credit to Everton, they opened-up the pitch even more, threw caution to the wind, and it put us out of kilter a little bit," he admitted. "That sometimes happens with 10 [men].

"We saw a way through the next seven or eight minutes, we calmed it down. I was pleased with their understanding of that.

"We scored a good set-piece, and then really it was about seeing the game out rather than chasing it.

"We have to show grit, determination, organisation and still find the moment to win a game."

Hendrick 'very strong' and Pope 'outstanding'

Dyche backed matchwinner Hendrick, who bagged his second goal in four games, to continue to deliver but stressed the importance of self-belief.

He also singled out goalkeeper Nick Pope for praise after he assuredly dealt with every threat he faced.

"Jeff had another very strong performance," he said.

"I think he's a better player then he thinks he is, and I think there's more to come from him, and I keep telling him that.

"Goals is a thing that he can continue to add to his game.

"I thought Nick Pope was oustanding today, without having to make big saves - his dominance, his calmness," he added. "I think he continues to mature all the time.

Latest on Pieters and Cork

One concern for Dyche was an injury to Erik Pieters, who was forced off early in the second half having been on the end of an inadvertent studs-up challenge from Coleman.

The club will discover the extent of the injury in the next 24 hours, though perhaps the fact that Pieters was able to continue for a time will serve as a source of encouragement.

Elsewhere, Dyche revealed that Jack Cork, sidelined here, is likely to be back in contention after the upcoming international break.