Marco Silva admits Everton fans should be angry after Burnley defeat

Marco Silva says he understands the frustration of Everton supporters after they fell to a fifth defeat in eight league games against Burnley.

Jeff Hendrick settled a largely even contest in the Clarets' favour after the sending-off of Seamus Coleman.

The loss leaves Silva's side 17th in the Premier League, with only seven points on the board from their opening eight games, and casts the Portuguese's future into greater doubt.

Silva claimed Everton were hard done by in terms of the final result and Coleman's dismissal.

"Looking at the whole picture of the game, we clearly deserved more than what we achieved," he said.

"First half we were the better team, we created more chances, we were always more dangerous.

"We were controlling the game. We should score in that period, it was our best period during the game.

"The second yellow made a big impact on the game," he added. "It looks a really harsh decision, giving a second yellow card in one moment like that, but we have to respect the referee's decision.

He would admit that he had yet to see the replay of Coleman's first challenge, an inadvertent but late and potentially harmful studs-up tackle on Erik Pieters.

No disputing supporters' anger

Silva received a hostile response from the travelling fans when he went to applaud them after the full-time whistle.

He accepts that only an immediate upturn in results and performance will restore harmony.

"I understand everything they are feeling now, how they are disappointed.

"They deserve respect, they came here, they supported the team all 90 minutes. They deserve something more.

"No doubt [they have a right to be angry], they have to be.

"It is normal, the last four games we didn't get the results.

"They have all the reasons to be angry with us. It is up to us to work harder, to be more brave, more clinical and more assertive.

"The confidence at the moment is not the best. With the good results, the confidence will grow."

Total confidence in a turnaround

Silva insists the dressing room remains behind him as he seeks to transform their fortunes.

He pointed out that last season they put together a fine run of form in the aftermath of their 'worst moment'.

They lost seven of their ten games between the end of December and early March but were able to rattle off five wins and two draws in their final eight matches.

"No doubt, of course I am. I have the same faith in what we are doing, the players know what we are doing as well.

"Last season we had a worst moment than this one, and we reacted.

"We had that fantastic period after the worst moment we had last season.

"I don't have doubts that we are able to do that again."

The 42-year-old confesses that only a win will do in Everton's next game - a home meeting with West Ham United after the international break.

"Next time is a must-win game for us. We must start to get results, to go for a different position in the table, to play with more confidence and show our quality as well."

The degree of patience among the Everton hierarchy is unclear, it but certainly cannot be guaranteed that Silva will be in charge when the Hammers visit Goodison Park.