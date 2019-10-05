Nuno Espirito Santo gives an update on injured Diogo Jota ahead of important City fixture

The Portuguese forward missed out on Wolves' first victory in the Premier League to Watford and Besiktas in the Europa League respectively.

The 22-year-old has become an essential player for Nuno Espirito Santo's side in the past couple of seasons. The Portuguese forward has been directly involved in a total of 15 goals in his 39 games since signing permanently for the Midlands club in 2018.

Jota, who did not travel to Turkey has been working back in Wolverhampton ahead of a possible early return.

However, Nuno revealed it is unlikely that the number 18 will be fit in time for Sunday's clash against City.

“He is working back in Wolverhampton. He is not 100 per cent. He still has some issues. Hopefully, he will be with us soon.

"He still has some pain. Our medical department is taking care of it.

"It is a matter of time. First (the aim) is to take away the pain that he is still suffering every time he tries to run.

"He is not stopped, he is active he does a lot of exercises, a lot of cardio, so he manages, then he gets into the routine of the training session."

Nuno explained the recovery process following their mid-week trip to Turkey and prepares to turn their focus to league action.

"We travelled on Friday. The players that started the game will not do anything. They will be recovering, actively recovering with the fitness coach and all of those things. Saturday; we will try to prepare for the game on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola confirmed one of their key players, Kevin De Bruyne will be excluded due to a groin injury. But affirmed that "he will be ready" after the international break.

The Wanderers will travel to Manchester to face an unbeaten Pep Guardiola side on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off is set to be 14:00 GMT.