Liverpool defeat 'difficult to take' for Ricardo Pereira

Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira has said that the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday afternoon was 'difficult to take' for the team.

The Foxes looked set to take a point from the league leaders as James Maddison's second-half strike cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener, only for the hosts to earn and convert a late penalty to condemn Brendan Rodgers' men to only their second Premier League defeat of the season.

'We feel frustrated'

Despite Liverpool potentially being deserving of victory, the Portuguese full-back admitted that the circumstances in which the game was lost were unfortunate and made the defeat a lot harder to stomach.

Talking to LCFCTV following the match, he said: "After [we were] losing the game 1-0 and getting back onto the scoresheet, it’s difficult to take, [with a] goal in the end with the penalty.

"We feel frustrated and unlucky."

The Foxes almost took the Reds all the way, with their work only being undone in the last minute via James Milner's penalty. Pereira also suggested that his team could have done even more to force the issue and claim at minimum a point.

He said: "The details make the difference in these types of games. We knew we had to be compact defensively and we had to play too because we have the quality to do it. At the end, the result is 2-1 to them and we feel sad for that.

“I think we did a good job, but I think we can do even better. We have more quality than we showed and sometimes we lost the ball too quickly. We have to keep working and keep improving.”

'We have to work'

Rodgers' troops now have a couple of weeks to reflect on the result with the Premier League taking a back seat in the place of international football. Pereira has told that the team will use that time to work and improve as they aim to retain their top-four position throughout the rest of the campaign.

He said: "For this first part of the season, I think the balance is positive for us. I think we have to keep working, like I said before, and we have to see the things we didn’t do that well to improve and keep doing the good things we are doing.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a game for a short period, but in this break, we have to work, and like I said, to recover from this game and to bounce back."