Jill Scott departs Lionesses side before Portugal tie

The forward who played a full ninety minutes when the Lionesses took on Brazil on Saturday has now left Phil Neville's squad after picking up a slight ankle strain and has returned to Manchester City as a precaution.

Nick Cushing's City have suffered a number of injuries already in the 2019/20 season. Ellen White was ruled out early in the campaign after surgery to her knee, with Laura Coombs also unavailable with a similar issue.

Young , prolific forward Georgia Stanway found herself taken off away in the UWCL at FC Lugano and adds to the blues' injury woes. Everybody at the club will hope that Scott's injury is not too serious, as she has been instrumental so far in a side that has impressed in the WSL.

Lauren Hemp joins

With one City forward departing, another will now be named in Phil Neville's squad ahead of Tuesday's meeting at the Bonfim Stadium.

Hemp was earmarked by many as one of the young players to watch for this season, with the 19-year-old who netted six goals in the 18/19 season where she started 11 and appeared in 18 for the club after signing from Bristol City in that summer.

For the Young Lionesses, she helped the England U20s to reach a bronze-medal finish at last year's U20 World Cup, whilst making a large number of appearances in past years and often being the one to notch in the goals.

Kelly another replacement

Everton's Chloe Kelly has also joined the Lionesses squad that is due to take on the Portugal tie.

Before the third game week of WSL football, the Toffees sat top in the league table, not least due to the hard work of forward Kelly.

Playing four matches so far and starting in all, she netted a brace at home against Bristol City, with both being exquisite strikes from outside of the box that left Sophie Baggaley no chance to save.

She has made one start in the past for the Lionesses' open age side, where she came on as a substitute in an international friendly which the squad won 3-0 over Austria in Vienna.