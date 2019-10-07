Tammy Abraham receives comparison to Chelsea great Drogba

Tammy Abraham was on the score sheet again as Chelsea saw off Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon

That took his goal tally to eight for the season and level in the league with top scorer Sergio Aguero.

After silencing his critics in clinical style in front of goal, Abraham has been earning high praise from many in the media.

Crooks calls Chelsea comparison

Garth Crooks of the BBC produces a weekly team from the top Premier League performers from the recent round of fixtures, in which Abraham featured for his contribution at St.Mary's.

Not only did he make it into the Crook's eleven, he also earned high praise from the former Tottenham Hotspur player, matching him up alongside one of the Blues all-time greats.

He wrote in his BBC article: "It was the great Jimmy Greaves who said that football is a funny old game. Well, who would have thought that Chelsea fans would be chanting the name of Tammy Abraham in the same manner they used to celebrate Didier Drogba."

There are few finer complements for a young striker to receive than to put in the same bracket as Drogba, who netted 164 goals across two spells for Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles along the way.

Many may feel the comparison is too soon into Abraham's fledgling career, however, Crooks backed up his point by saying, "that is because the young striker is leading the line in a similar manner to the Ivory Coast legend."

How long before Tammy is taken?

The point Crooks was alluding to is how Drogba was always the vocal point of Chelsea's attack, much like Abraham is now, both able to bring others into play with the ability to score a variety of goals.

Drogba solidified his status in Blues folk law by scoring the equaliser and winning penalty in the Champions League final win over Bayern Munich. That was as well as winning the Premier League Golden Boot in 2006-07 and 2009-10.

As an academy graduate, Abraham will want to make his own history at his boyhood club. He's well on his way to claiming the prize for the most prolific scorer in the league.

The only issue with a young, English talent who performs consistently is the attention it begins to build up, which Crooks felt could actually be an issue for Frank Lampard in the long term.

He said, "if Abraham continues to develop at this rate, manager Frank Lampard will have another problem on his hands - keeping him at Stamford Bridge."

Faith from Frank

Crooks is just one from the crop of pundits or ex-players to raving about Abraham's arrival over the past month. It has not always been this way. After Chelsea's 4-0 loss to Manchester United on the opening weekend of the campaign, questions were already being asked about the 21-year-old.

Since then, it has only been an upward spiral, rewarded with a senior call-up to Gareth Southgate's England set up. None of this would have been possible without Lampard believing in Abraham's ability and trusting him to perform.

Speaking to the Independent after their victory over the Saints, he admitted, "When people are in good form, you talk about things happening for them and for me that is down to how Tammy has handled himself all season from the early moments of pre-season and when people were questioning him in different ways.”

"I trusted Tammy at the start of the season and I felt it was his time to come back to Chelsea," Lampard continued, remarking on Abraham's return to Stamford Bridge after a successful loan move at Aston Villa the previous year.

Yet, if he wants to live up to Drogba's legacy, Abraham must sustain this form throughout the campaign and those subsequent, a trait his boss aims to sustain in his striker.

Lampard finished with, "Tammy has made the place his own in the short-term, but he has to keep going because competition is key. Over the course of the season we will need everyone. He deserves this great week and deserves this start to the season, but I’ll keep on him because I want more.”