Morgan Gibbs-White withdraws from England Under-21 duty ahead of Euro qualifier.

Morgan Gibbs-White was set to be on international duty for England under-21s for the upcoming fixtures against Austria and Slovenia but has been ruled out after picking up a back injury.

Gibbs-White featured in Wolves' 2-0 win at the Etihad over Manchester City on Sunday. He is one of three Lions to become unavailable for Aidy Boothroyd ahead of England's away match against Slovenia (October 11) and home to Austria at the Milton Keynes stadium on October 15.

Manchester United's forward, Mason Greenwood has also pulled out of the Boothroyd's squad due to a back injury, alongside Arsenal's Reiss Nelson with a knee problem. Sam Surridge and Ben Wilmot, who are both on loan at Swansea City from Bournemouth and Watford respectively, have been called up to provide cover.

Gibbs-White's season so far

The midfielder earned 62 minutes last Thursday in Instabul on their 1-0 Europa League victory over Besiktas. This accounts for his ninth appearance this season across all competitions.

The 19-year-old has obtained three England caps to his name at under-21 level.

At Premier League level, Wolves' academy graduate started in the 1-1 draw with Burnley as well as coming on as a substitute at the Molineux on the disappointing 5-2 defeat to Chelsea and last weekend's win against Watford.

It is uncertain how long the number 17 will be out of action for. However, with the two-week break from the league, Gibbs-White will hope to take advantage of this period to return to full fitness promptly.

Wolves' post-break schedule

Succeeding the international break and in a space of 11 days, Nuno Espirito Santo's men will encounter three different competitions.

Firstly, the West Midlands club will play Southampton at home for the Premier League on Saturday, October 19. A few days later, their focus will turn to the Europa League when they face Slovan Bratislava on October 24.

Following the trip to St James' Park to play Newcastle, the return of the Carabao Cup is in the cards for what is expected to be a fiery Midlands derby match against Aston Villa.