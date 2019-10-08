on VAVEL
Portugal vs England Women: Live Stream, Online Updates and How to watch Women's International Friendly

Follow game where the Lionesses face Potugueses in a International Friendly at the Estádio do Bonfim. Kick off and Portugal vs England live score at 19:00 BST.

Hannah Pinnock

What Phil Neville had to say...
To the BBC, Neville outlined the importance of winning: "The players know they have to win because of the run we're on.

"It's unusual. We are not used to it.

"We know what we need to do. We are on the right road but we realise we might need to suffer a little bit."​​​​​​​

What Francisco Neto had to say...
Speaking to the Portuguese FA, Neto said: "England are very strong. They are a team that has always been fighting for the titles in international competitions.

"They will come here at full strength. It will be a very difficult game for us, but it was what we wanted when we accepted the invitation to face England.

"We like the most demanding challenges."

England stars starting to shine...
Beth England netted her first senior Lionesses goal on Saturday, will she add to the tally tonight?
A welcomed reunion
Ana Borges, a key member of the Portugal team, will reunite with former Chelsea teammates on Tuesday night. 

The 29-year-old moved to Sporting CP on loan but made the move permanent in 2017.

"I know the England team well, and above all Beth England and Millie Bright, who were my colleagues at Chelsea," she said to the Portuguese FA. "They are players I keep in touch with, especially Beth - we lived in the same house in London.

"I would love to see them again."

Early Portugal Team News
For the hosts, Francisco Neto has a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of tonight's game.

This is a huge boost, as England have a number of key players missing and changes have been made to the squad over the last couple of weeks.

 

Early England Team News
Following Saturday's defeat against Brazil, Jill Scott has withdrawn from the squad due to an ankle injury.

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp and Everton's Chloe Kelly have now joined up with the squad.

No win in five
Since beating Norway in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, the Lionesses have suffered defeats against the USA, Sweden, Norway and Brazil and drew with Belgium.

It may not be a competitive fixture, but regaining some form is crucial as Phil Neville starts preparing his team for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Hello and welcome to this live text commentary of England's friendly against Portugal at the Estádio do Bonfim. Kick off at 19:00 BST.
