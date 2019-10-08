Portugal vs England Women: Live Stream, Online Updates and How to watch Women's International Friendly
Follow game where the Lionesses face Potugueses in a International Friendly at the Estádio do Bonfim. Kick off and Portugal vs England live score at 19:00 BST.
ADVERTISEMENT
"It's unusual. We are not used to it.
"We know what we need to do. We are on the right road but we realise we might need to suffer a little bit."
"They will come here at full strength. It will be a very difficult game for us, but it was what we wanted when we accepted the invitation to face England.
"We like the most demanding challenges."
To score my first senior goal in front of 29,238 fans was surreal. Every better my family were in the crowd to see it ❤️— Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) October 5, 2019
Gutted with the result however, should’ve come away with the win but we go again Tuesday against Portugal!
Thanks you everyone for all your support 🦁🏴 pic.twitter.com/1aYm3L7gfm
The 29-year-old moved to Sporting CP on loan but made the move permanent in 2017.
"I know the England team well, and above all Beth England and Millie Bright, who were my colleagues at Chelsea," she said to the Portuguese FA. "They are players I keep in touch with, especially Beth - we lived in the same house in London.
"I would love to see them again."
This is a huge boost, as England have a number of key players missing and changes have been made to the squad over the last couple of weeks.
Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp and Everton's Chloe Kelly have now joined up with the squad.
It may not be a competitive fixture, but regaining some form is crucial as Phil Neville starts preparing his team for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.