Pulisic full of positivity despite slow start to Chelsea career 

Christian Pulisic has yet to set the Premier League alight following his £58million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea.



The deal was confirmed in January but the American remained in Germany on loan, landing in London later this year as the most expensive product from across the pond in footballing history.

However, Pulisic has not quite lived up to his hefty price tag, having made a stuttering start to life in the capital and not much of a look in under Frank Lampard.

Although, he has confidence in himself to bounce back, using his time away with the United States national side as an opportunity to flex his footballing skill set.

Pulisic performing at his best

Lampard has only started the 20-year-old in three of Chelsea's eight league fixtures this campaign.

He registered just two assists and no goals to round off a difficult period for the young forward.

Regardless of his sorry statistics, Pulisic insisted his club form would not disrupt that on the international stage, even claiming he was at the very top of his game.

He told ESPN that, "I feel the best I ever have. I feel very confident in my game."

His arrival from Dortmund was met with hot anticipation - a Champions League player and the captain of his national side had many at Stamford Bridge brimming with expectation.

This was quickly dampened as it was clear Pulisic would fall down the pecking order, to the already established guard of Willian, Pedro and more recently, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Again, he re-visited the fact he would not let the lack minutes cloud his role with the 'Stars and Stripes'.

"I'm not going to let any of that affect me. I feel very strong, and I'm really looking forward to this game Friday."

Frustration for some

Preceding Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last month, Pulisic voiced an air of disheartenment for being left out as an unused substitute.

"Yeah, of course, it is very frustrating, but I will continue to work my hardest because I want to play,” Pulisic said to NBC Sports.

Now with important fixtures coming up against Cuba and Canada in CONCACAF's version of the Nations League, the team's youthful skipper vowed he would not be distracted by his displays (or lack thereof) for the Blues.

He said, "I'm here now to be focused with the U.S. national team, so that's really all that's on my mind right now."

Paitence required for Pulisic

Although the Chelsea faithful may be drumming their fingers, waiting for Pulisic to suddenly sprout into the world-beater they were promised, those who know him best believe good things come to those who wait.

Lampard himself said that people were being too hasty in criticising Pulisic's lack of appearances, reported by The Washington Post that, "He has just turned 21. So if anyone is getting too excited about this (playing time), they should calm down, frankly.”

Gregg Berhalter, the manager of the USA squad, voiced a similar opinion over his 32 cap-skipper.

"He is a player we believe in. We’re patient. We know things take time," Berhalter said, referencing Pulisic's switch back to the country he actually spent a year of his childhood in, playing for non-league outfit Brackley Town at the age of seven.

Berhalter continued to comment on the whole transition process that Pulisic has been enduring, saying, "We know sometimes adapting to different leagues takes time as well. We are patient with this process."

"If he has a good process in place — which we believe he does — we think his quality will come through.”