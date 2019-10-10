Wolves fans in disagreement with UEFA decision about upcoming Europa League away game

Wolves fans are not content with UEFA's decision as they will not be able to attend the Group K away tie on October 24.

As reported by the club's official website, the Midlands club informed fans that their Europa League away clash against SK Slovan Bratislava will be played behind closed doors - with the Slovakian club's appeal to overturn the decision was unsuccessful by UEFA.

The sanction was given to Bratislava after the occurrence of a number of supporter incidents during their Europa League play-off fixture against PAOK FC.

UEFA's punishment has cost the Slovak Super Liga club a total of €91,750 (£82,576) for the series of offences caused by their fans' behaviours such as: the blocking of stairways, throwing objects, invading the pitch, and insufficient organisation. The club was ordered by UEFA to display a banner with the wording "Equal Game" alongside the UEFA logo.

Wolves supporters made the trip to their previous European game in Turkey against Besiktas, where Nuno Espirito Santo's men were fortunate to come away with a 1-0 win - courtesy of Willy Boly's injury time goal. This time however, fans will not be able to show their support from the stands.

The decision has made a few English fans show their discontentment on social media, with one fan stating it is "ridiculous" and another described the situation as "a farce."

Dont allow their fans to molineux for the reverse leg. 👍🏼