Matty Longstaff on the cusp of an international call up

Matty Longstaff is being monitored by Aidy Boothroyd as he impressed against Manchester United.

Longstaff made his Premier League debut alongside his older brother, Sean Longstaff in central midfield and they dominated the game.

Sean was set for a call-up last season before a season-ending injury against West ham United cut his season short.

However, it is Matty that is raising eyebrows at Newcastle United, but Boothroyd admits both Longstaff brothers are being watched.

Keep performing well

Despite only making his debut last weekend, Matty has been on the radar of the under 21s for a while now.

Boothroyd said: “We are certainly aware of him. It’s a little bit early. There are one or two who have been at it for a period of time. That’s not to say he won’t get in because I’ve been to see him,”

Longstaff will not expect to get in the squad straight away, however, if he continues to impress as he did against the Red Devils it will be sooner rather than later.

The 19-year old scored the winning goal to give Steve Bruce his first win at St James' Park this season but it was everything else he did that caught the eye of many fans and pundits.

A tough ask

If both Sean and Matty are wanting to break into the England set up they are going to have to dislodge a number of very talented players already established in Bothroyd's side.

However, this may be what England need after finishing bottom fo their group in the European Championships this summer.

Bothroyd added: “Last week was brilliant - it was great to see and great for football I thought. The whole crowd connected with it.

" He’s up against some good players in Tom Davies, Joe Willock, Phil Foden and Oliver Skipp. There is some talent there – it’s a tough area to break into.”