Dwight McNeil is continuing to impress. How much longer will he stay at Burnley?

Last week, Dwight McNeil made his debut for Aidy Boothroyd's England Under-21 side against Slovenia, continuing his rapid rise in the last year.

The 19-year-old made his debut for Sean Dyche when they lost to Bournemouth on the last day of the 2017/18 season and he has continued to impress ever since.

Since his Premier League debut, McNeil has scored three goals and assisted seven times in 30 appearances for the Clarets. He is yet to get off the mark this season but his direct style has made him a regular name on the team sheet.

Dyche on McNeil's consistency

Dyche has been full of praise for McNeil's recent performances, especially against Everton. The young winger is key to Burnley and his manager was quick to share some words on what he thinks of McNeil's season so far.

Dyche said, "He was very good again against Everton, he continues to defy the logic of young players, because when they go in they often have a quiet spell, and it might still come, but it hasn’t so far."

Even Gareth Southgate has taken notice of the winger having invited him to train with the England first team on two occasions.

The long journey to Burnley's first team

Born in Rochdale, McNeil joined the Clarets' academy system in 2014 after leaving Manchester United.

As per The Daily Mail, McNeil said: "Funnily enough, one of the reasons I got released was because my set pieces weren't the best. It was quite an upsetting time for me. It was my boyhood club of my dreams. I'm still a United fan now despite what happened."

Two years after joining the academy setup, McNeil became a regular for the under-18 side. Shortly after, he was a starlet for the under-23s, winning the Clarets' Young Player of the Year award.

McNeil signed his first professional contract for Burnley in April 2018. He would then become a regular for the first team in the 2018/19 season, making his first Premier League debut against United.

He is now an England under-21 international and could soon be an England first-team member by the UEFA EURO 2020 Championships in the summer.

Prediction

Dwight McNeil will remain a Burnley player for this season and the next. Burnley will show no signs of letting the young starlet go and it is too soon in his career to leave just yet.

He still has room to improve and with his first England under-21 cap he will attract attention from the big Premier League clubs such as the top six.

However, Burnley is where McNeil has found his calling and he isn't guaranteed any first-team football if he leaves for a bigger club so McNeil will stay in Lancashire.