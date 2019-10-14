Spurs head coach admits disappointment but the team must bounce back 

Spurs head coach was disappointed with the team’s performance but remains confident that the team will respond from a heavy home defeat to Manchester United.

Spurs head coach Karen Hills has told VAVEL UK on the overall assessment of the team’s performance and how the squad should improve in the coming months.

Prior to this game, Karen Hills and Juan Carlos Amoros won the Barclays Manager of the month for September which they guided their team to back-to-back wins against Liverpool and West Ham.

Defeat to Manchester United was their second league defeat and face West Ham at the Continental League Cup next Sunday.

Hills honest assessment on team performance

The Spurs head coach was honest about his team's quality in comparison to their opposition and urged the team to finish their chances.

“We were disappointed to concede goals in the manner we did. I think the overall game probably didn’t reflect the result, it was small margins and credit to Manchester United, they were clinical and unfortunately we weren’t.”

“I think we still continue what we’re doing, we got a process which was to work hard in different areas of the pitch in the final third and a lot of work has been done with the forwards. Given the confidence to shoot and create opportunities I thought we created a lot of half opportunities today and Rachel Furness created two or three on her own, just with her tenacity and work rate. Sometimes, we have to be brave enough to take that shot and she did- hit the crossbar and forced a good save from the keeper.”

“We got to encourage that from the girls. Today it just wasn’t our day and luck weren’t at our side.”

Fan Attendance

Fan attendance has played a pivotal part in the growth of the women’s game and Hills highlighted the fans support being very important for the team to succeed.

“The noise of the fans was very good with our supporters and Man Utd brought an amazing crowd. I heard the fans nice and loud; they encouraged the players and always great to see a lot of young people and females to support them especially in the conditions today. Always encourage people to come and was an exciting game of numerous chances to score and lots of end to end opportunities. That is pure entertainment of women’s football.”