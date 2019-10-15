Christian Pulisic: 'Competition can only make me a better player.'

Christian Pulisic has claimed that the intense competition for places will make him a better player amid a lack of desired game time.

The 21-year-old winger has started just three games so far this season under Frank Lampard in the Premier League due to players like Willian and Pedro climbing the pecking order.

Pulisic insisted in his interview with the Chelsea FC Fifth Stand App that he will continue to work hard and force himself into the side but the return of Callum Hudson-Odoi brings added pressure.

‘I want to be on the field not the bench’

The American Men’s National Team midfielder was adamant that he was focused on the team’s success but ensured that his desire to start was heard.

When asked whether he wants to prove himself as an integral figure he responded: “Of course, you want to play and be on the field and be in the team as much as you can.

Embed from Getty Images

“It hurts not to be there, but I’m happy I got my opportunity [against Southampton].”

Pulisic made a ten-minute cameo against Southampton at St. Mary’s where he stamped his authority on the game by registering a clever assist. The Blues went on to win 4-1 and currently sit fifth.

‘Competition for places makes a team’

The American youngster has captained his national team side, demonstrating a level of maturity that rare amongst other prospects.

“Competition in the team can only make me better and I think that’s what makes teams,” Pulisic continued.

Embed from Getty Images

“It is guys who are maybe not the second or third man, but they are pushing each other in training every single day. That’s what a good team is all about.

“I have just got to keep pushing and earn my spot. The manager likes players who work hard and show a lot in training, so I will continue to do that.

“I will just keep going, keep pushing because I know my time’s going to come.”