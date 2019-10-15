Casey Stoney delighted as United thumped Spurs in emphatic style

Casey Stoney told VAVEL UK’s Mitul Samji about her reaction to the team performance and the way they won the game.

Manchester United manager Casey Stoney has told VAVEL UK on Mary Earps exceptional performance and produced some “crucial saves in crucial times.”

United manager remains optimistic for the season as it was one of the best performances from the Red Devils this season.

Stoney tells VAVEL: Brilliant performance all round

Stoney expressed her delight and highlighted Mary’s contributions in securing an important win to climb up to fourth place in the Women’s Super League.

“A fantastic performance and was very pleased about the clean sheet. Mary made a crucial save at a crucial time when she tips it over the bar. She’s been outstanding for us but have to say we should have put this out of sight before half-time in terms of the chances we created we didn’t take. That was the disappointing part but got to say that we’ve played some exceptional football at times and caused lots of problems as well as created a lot of chances. In terms of the game plan, the players executed it brilliantly.”

Stoney also mentioned on how Mary’s settled into the United side very quickly and she also had a brilliant performance against Arsenal. This also gives the United defence much needed confidence – proving to be an asset and valued team member.

Hidden talents

As it is United’s first season in the top tier of the Women’s game, the game was so dominant with retaining possession and attacking flair from this exciting side. Clearly showing that there is exceptional talent from this side and gave a strong message to other teams in the Women’s Super League.

She said: “I am surprised with the amount of chances created today. On Friday and Saturday’s training session, something clicked around the team which they played through their capabilities, talent and pace. Ideally, should have been five or six for us.”

United will now face their rivals Manchester City in the WSL Cup next Sunday and look to seek revenge from their opening day defeat to City.