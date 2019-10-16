Sold out Wembley records 90,000 spectators for Lionesses clash against Germany

Wembley has sold out for the very first time as 90,000 fans have bought tickets for the Lionesses' friendly game against Germany on November 9.

The encounter will surpass the current record of 45,619 fans and could almost double the amount of when Phil Neville's side met Germany in a friendly at the same venue in 2014.

The news was announced by England's official Twitter page on Wednesday.

We can FINALLY announce: @wembleystadium is SOLD OUT!



✨ Now...it's over to you. Turn up, be a part of history ✨

Attendance in the 90,000 capacity stadium should also top the 80,203 that watched USA's 2-1 victory over Japan at Wembley in the 2012 Olympics final. 70,584 fans also watched Great Britain beat Brazil in the tournament, England's captain, Steph Houghton scored the winner.

"A magnificent show of support"

Football Association's director of women's football, Sue Campbell said:

“This is a magnificent show of support for the squad and staff after a tremendous year of progress for the England team … What will make it even more special is to see everyone who has bought a ticket turn up on the day to help smash the all-time record on English soil. My message to them is to come and be a part of history.”

The attraction in women's football surged in popularity after the Lionesses' reached the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in France.

Earlier this month, a total of 29,238 fans travelled to Middlesborough's Riverside Stadium to watch England play Brazil outside of Wembley - which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

However, prolonged success from the national side has certainly boosted the home attendance.

Captain, Houghton and Co. will hope to keep the momentum going from this summer's World Cup ahead of next month's fixture as the Lionesses are ready to make history.

The current official match record for women's football dates back to the 1999 World Cup final in Pasadena, California.