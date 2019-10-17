AFC Bournemouth's October International round-up

Joshua King led from the front and rescued a point for Norway with a 94th-minute penalty against Spain in Oslo.

The Cherries' number seven converted from the spot after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had fouled Omar Elabdellaoui.

King was unable to get on the scoresheet in the 1-1 draw against Romania and those two successive draws now leave Norway four points behind second-place Sweden with two games against Faroe Islands and Malta left to play.

England and Republic of Ireland well represented

Half of the Bournemouth players away on international duty were chosen from the English FA and the FAI to represent their senior and youth sides.

Callum Wilson won his fourth England cap off the bench as they thrashed Bulgaria 6-0 in Sofia. He replaced Marcus Rashford on 76 minutes and came within a whisker of a second goal for his country with a late chance that struck the post. Wilson was ruled out of the 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic prior due to illness.

Sam Surridge, currently on loan at Swansea City, capped off a memorable week with a goal on his debut against Slovenia, after he had only been called up to the Under-21 squad on Sunday.

The 21-year-old striker was then handed his second cap when he replaced Eddie Nketiah for the final five minutes of England’s 5-1 victory against Austria.

Aaron Ramsdale looks to have cemented his place as Aidy Boothroyd’s number one as he started both fixtures, with Lloyd Kelly also featuring in both games.

Gavin Kilkenny won his third and fourth caps for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s over the international break as Stephen Kelly’s side continued their Euro 2021 qualification campaign. A 0-0 draw in Dublin against Italy and a 1-0 defeat away in Iceland still sees the Boys in Green sit at the summit of Group 1.

Under-18s left-back Ben Greenwood also made his debut, starting for Ireland Under-19s as they lost 2-0 to Denmark in Sligo.

Mark Travers, who made his debut for the senior side against Bulgaria last month, was an unused substitute in both of Ireland's away matches against Georgia and Switzerland.

He could come up against teammate Philip Billing in Ireland's final Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark next month as both nations still battle alongside Switzerland for one of the top two qualifying spots in Group D.

Billing, meanwhile, continues his wait for his first senior Denmark cap as he watched his nation beat Switzerland 1-0 from the bench in Euro 2020 qualifying and Luxembourg 4-0 in a friendly match.

Wilson and Wales still hold faint Euro 2020 hopes

Harry Wilson came on as a second-half substitute in both of Wales’ 1-1 draws against Slovakia and Croatia respectively. Ryan Giggs' side currently lie fourth in Group E but can still mathematically qualify with two games still to play, although their chances are incredibly slim.

Chris Mepham was selected but withdrew from the squad because of injury.

Ryan Fraser won his 11th cap on an ultimately disappointing night as Scotland were beaten 4-0 by Russia in Moscow to finally extinguish their slender hopes of automatic qualification, and was an unused substitute in the 6-0 home win against San Marino. Scotland can still qualify for Euro 2020 via the Nations League play-offs, which begin in March.

Nathan Ake was an unused substitute in the Netherlands’ hard-fought 3-1 victory against Northern Ireland in Rotterdam and the 2-1 away win against Belarus. Ronald Koeman’s side are now in pole position to qualify from Group C for next summer's European Championships.

Finally, Jefferson Lerma came on for the final 30 minutes of Colombia’s 0-0 draw with Chile in Alicante and played the full 90 minutes of their 3-0 defeat to Algeria in Lille.