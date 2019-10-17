Burnley's October International round-up

The season's second international break brought relatively little joy for the Burnley players involved and has left Sean Dyche with a fresh injury concern.

Read on for the lowdown on the fortunes of the six international Clarets.

Republic of Ireland

Jeff Hendrick played the full 90 minutes in Ireland's EURO 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland, but could only help his side to a single point from the two fixtures.

A goalless draw in Tbilisi was followed by a 2-0 defeat in Geneva.

Ireland remain top of Group D courtesy of the head-to-head rule but have played a game less than Switzerland and Denmark, who are both within a point.

Kevin Long was also called-up but watched both matches from the sidelines.

England

Nick Pope continued to play second fiddle to Jordan Pickford as England took a defeat and a win from trips to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

At Under-21 level, Dwight McNeil played 60 minutes, and contributed an assist for the third goal, as Aidy Boothroyd's side smashed Austria 5-1 in a European Championship qualifier.

Northern Ireland

Bailey Peacock-Farrell remains the undisputed Northern Ireland no.1 even as he waits for a Burnley debut following his summer move from Leeds United.

He managed to keep out the Netherlands for 80 minutes in their Group C qualifying encounter, but they would go on to bag three late goals to deny the visitors a smash-and-grab result.

Peacock-Farrell then helped Michael O'Neill's men respond with a 3-2 friendly win against the Czechs, though they did have to hang on after conceding two quickfire second-half goals.

Northern Ireland now trail the Netherlands and Germany in Group C, so the 22-year-old will likely be called into playoff action.

Iceland

There was a bitter blow for Johann Berg Gudmundsson, forced off through injury just 16 minutes into Iceland's 1-0 defeat against France last Friday.

Gudmundsson has already missed four Premier League games this season through injury and had only made his return to the starting line-up against Everton last time out.

But this latest hamstring problem will lead to another spell on the treatment table.

Burnley's domestic season resumes on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Leicester City.