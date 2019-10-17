Memorable Match: Leicester City 4-0 Burnley - Gallagher notches double to sink Clarets

Leicester City do battle with Burnley this weekend aiming to recover from their last gasp defeat at Anfield last time out.

Brendan Rodgers’ troops host a Clarets’ side that have begun the season positively, with the teams not too far apart in the upper reaches of the Premier League table.

It wasn’t too long ago however that they were facing off in the Championship, battling to reach the playoffs. For today’s memorable match, we go all the way back to 2011 and an emphatic victory for the hosts.

Leicester enjoy comfortable start

Sven Goran Eriksson's men took the lead mid-way through the first-half as on-loan Fulham forward Diomansy Kamara got his Leicester career off to the perfect start. Playing a sweet one-two with fellow forward Yakubu, he then stayed cool to fire the ball underneath Brian Jensen.

The Senegal international then effectively turned provider as his run was halted in the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot. Paul Gallagher employed his trademark technique for the kick, turning his back and then firmly drilling home.

Thumping strikes see Leicester secure comfortable win

The current Preston North End midfielder then doubled his afternoon’s work with a terrific strike. Picking up the ball easily 30 yards from goal, he slammed home a terrific strike into the bottom corner that had the Burnley stopper scrambling across his line.

Another special strike rounded off the afternoon’s scoring late on. On-loan Chelsea man exchanged passes with Darius Vassell and Andy King before exquisitely sweeping the ball into the far corner of the net from outside of the penalty area.

The win saw Leicester rise to ninth in the table as they continued their pursuit of a playoff position, a task in which they would eventually fail. Meanwhile, the Clarets fell to 11th and would too not manage to earn a position in the playoffs.