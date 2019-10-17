Brendan Rodgers: 'The club will show solidarity on and off the pitch'

Leicester City return to Premier League action following the international break this weekend where they will host Burnley in a game that will be an emotional encounter for the Foxes faithful.

Saturday's fixture is the home tie closest to the one-year anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash which saw Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, staff members Kaveporn Punpareand Nusara Suknamai and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz all killed whilst onboard the aircraft.

The club have announced plans to celebrate the life of Khun Vichai with commemorative scarves to be raised during the game whilst fans will also take part in a Walk for Vichai which will take place before kick-off.

'The players have a real affinity for him'

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is aware of the impact the Srivaddhanaprabha family have had on the club and knows that emotions will be running high for everyone associated with the club.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live the Northern Irishman said: "It’s something that having come into here I’ve been able to recognise what an important figure he was, the feeling that he gave people, players and staff, you cannot buy that.

"He was close to many people. Players had a real affinity with him. When I’ve come in, I’ve tried to bring that emotion out in a positive way.

"I have a real sense of that since I came here, in the club and community.

"They threw their lives into the community and that’s why their legacy will be very strong here. The walk for Vichai shows that. They sing his name in every game and I’m sure over then next few weeks and years, that will grow."

Rodgers was also quick to stress the importance of continuing to remember the late owner and praised the tributes that the Foxes have put in place over the coming weeks.

He said: "Over the next few weeks, it’s to commemorate an incredible man and reflect on the legacy that he has left for us all.

"The club are amazing in terms of everything they do with the memorial garden being set up and paying tribute. The year has gone so fast.

"The club will show solidarity on and off the pitch, created by Khun Vichai."

'They're super organised'

Turning attention to the weekend's fixture, Rodgers was full of admiration for his managerial opposition.

Sean Dyche's Burnley side have started the season well and could break into the top four with a good result at the ​​​​​​​King Power Stadium on Saturday.

When asked what he could expect from the Clarets this weekend, Rodgers gave his thoughts on how he expected Dyche's side to line up.

The 46-year-old said: "With Sean’s teams, they’re super organised.

"They set up 4-4-2, with Barnes and Wood up front are a threat. They work tirelessly.​​​​​​​

"They play a system that isn’t complicated but they play it very well. It’s a challenge."

The Foxes boss also believes that whilst his side has struggled to break teams down in the past they are beginning to find the right formula.

He said: "These are the types of games that we have struggled with over the past 18 months but we showed against Newcastle that we’re learning. And we love playing at home.

"You need to have patience. But is has to be at speed. It might take an hour to tire the opponent and then you can make the breakthrough.

"The players are adaptable and we can change the system."