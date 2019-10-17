Leicester City vs Burnley Preview: Foxes to honour former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Leicester City plan to honour the memory of former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the four other victims of the tragic helicopter crash that happened a year ago.

The tributes will take place against Burnley, who were the first team that the Foxes played at home after the loss of Khun Vichai last year.

Returning from the international break, Leicester will be looking to bounce back from their dramatic 2-1 loss against Liverpool while Burnley will be hoping that they can build on their 1-0 victory against 10-man Everton.

Should results favour the teams this weekend, Leicester could rise up to second place with all three points while a victory for Burnley could see them up in third position.

Key Battle

Kasper Schmeichel enjoyed a successful international break with his country, making numerous world class saves to keep two consecutive clean sheets and help his side win both games against Switzerland and Luxembourg respectively.

The main threat to a third consecutive clean sheet for the Dane stands in the form of Ashley Barnes, who has four goals in eight Premier League games for his side.

Last Meeting

The last meeting between the sides ended with Brendan Rodgers' first away win as manager as 10-man Leicester beat the Clarets 2-1.

Harry Maguire received a straight red card in the fourth minute of the match, putting Leicester at a disadvantage very early in the game.

Despite this, a James Maddison free kick put the Foxes in the lead with 33 minutes on the clock, only for Dwight McNeil to level the scores five minutes later.

Wes Morgan would have the final say in the match after the skipper headed home in the 90th minute to snatch all three points for his side.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Burnley received a blow during the international break as Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be unavailable for several weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes will be assessed before the match due to their respective shoulder and groin problems Erik Pieters will be available after recovering from an ankle injury.

Leicester have no new injury issues to be concerned with ahead of the match.

James Maddison has recovered from the illness that forced him out of the England camp, while Dennis Praet is expected to be available after staying in Belgium for an extra day after international duty for personal reasons.

Predicted Line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Pieters; Lennon, Hendrick, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Praet, Tielemans, Ndidi; Maddison, Perez, Vardy.

Managers' Comments

Sean Dyche praised Leicester's development during his pre-match press conference. He stated: "The investment down the years and Brendan stamping his mark they are showing good signs. Probably the first time recently people are talking about them cracking the top six."

Brendan Rodgers​​​​​​​ offered his thoughts on the match ahead during his respective press conference, stating: "With Sean’s teams, they’re super organised. They set up 4-4-2, with Barnes and Wood up front are a threat. They work tirelessly. They play a system that isn’t complicated but they play it very well. It’s a challenge."

He added: "These are the types of games that we have struggled with over the past 18 months but we showed against Newcastle that we’re learning. And we love playing at home."