Could Everton be the WSL’s dark horses this year

With most sides preparing for Continental Cup action this weekend, the Toffees are the only team in group C who will be able to take this opportunity to rest, with no game until the FAWSL recommences on the 27th of this month against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Strong start to the season

The blues currently sit fifth in the FAWSL, outperforming many people's initial expectations. They picked up six crucial points in their first two matches, defeating both Birmingham and Bristol, and Chloe Kelly was awarded Player of the Month award for August, instrumental in both of the wins.

Kelly scored both in the success at home to the Vixens, with each coming from far outside of the box and leaving Sophie Baggaley with no opportunity to try and stop her. Only 21, this is Kelly's third season under a full-time contract in Merseyside, joining after an initial loan period from Arsenal.

Everton's fortunes last season were a complete polar opposite to that which they are currently facing. After only a handful of matches, they have already reached half of a points tally which would have seen them relegated to the Championship if Yeovil had not entered administration and been docked of ten points.

Can this carry on?

After their initial positive start, Everton have now lost in their past three games. The first of these saw them finish on the wrong end of a 1-0 match versus Manchester City, although this was overshadowed by a large chance of the game being called off due to issues with the heavy rain.

They also suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City in the Continental Cup, the opposite of the club's second match of the season. The Toffees have difficult ties against both Manchester Clubs and then they face Leicester City in the rest of their games in the group stage.

It may be difficult for them to be able to find a way through with such strong sides in, and every game will count in trying to pick up second place with an unbeaten Manchester City side favourites to top group C.

Despite drawing 2-2 going into half-time, the Toffees fell 3-2 to Reading in their last match. Chloe Kelly and Lucy Graham netted in the first 23 minutes, but a brace from Jade Moore equalled them.

Utland found a break 20 before the end and found all three points in Wycombe over the weekend.