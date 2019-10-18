Sean Dyche: Burnley will take the game to Leicester

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists his side do not fear an impressive Leicester City as they look to build on a solid start to the season at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Having edged past Everton prior to the international break, Burnley sit seventh and could move into the top four with victory this weekend.

Dyche's men have not been beaten since league leaders Liverpool visited Turf Moor at the end of August.

'We have never taken anything for granted'

Burnley were expected to figure in the relegation battle this season, having only secured safety last term through a resurgent run of form after Christmas.

Their strong run of results has certainly eased any such fears, but Dyche is retaining a game-by-game focus.

"On balance we are in a healthy position," he said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by the official club website. "We are in good shape.

"The thing we've learned in this league is that every game is a weekly event in which you have to give everything.

“We have never taken anything for granted and we certainly don’t at this time. We've had at least a solid start and we want to build on that.

"It sounds easy doesn't it, four unbeaten in the Premier League? It's not easy.

"We certainly respect that, but we know we've had to earn it and we'll have to continue to do that."

Plenty of confidence

Saturday's opponents look capable of challenging for a Champions League place after picking up 14 points from their opening eight matches.

They have won three and drawn one of their four home matches, most notably coming from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite their excellent form, Dyche urged his players not to 'worry' about the threat posed by Foxes and is confident that they can become the first team to win at the King Power since April if they stick to their gameplan.

"Leicester are another side who are talked about with the possibility of cracking the top six," he noted.

"They have shown good early signs so it’s definitely another tough game for us.

"But, of course, we’re not too worried about them. We're going there to take on the game.

"We've done that well home and away this season with the right mentality and the right consistency of performance and we have to go and take that on again.

"And if we do that, we have every chance of getting something from the game."