Brentford vs Millwall preview: London derby at Griffin Park

Managerless Millwall travel to Griffin Park looking for their first away win of the season.

Both sides come into the game in the bottom half of the table. Brentford in 17th and Millwall in 15th.

The Bees have struggled at home so far this season, winning just once but drawing three times. Millwall's away record is also disappointing. The Lions are winless away from home in the league since March. However, they have drawn three of their five away games so far.

Goalscoring has also been a big problem for both sides this season. Brentford have scored only nine while Millwall have found the net just ten times.

Ollie Watkins has scored nine of Brentford's ten league goals this season.

Adam Barrett will take charge of the Lions for the second time since taking over as caretaker manager. Millwall could have a new manager in place by Tuesday's game against Cardiff.

Team News

Brentford will be without Sergi Canos, who has a serious knee injury. Luka Racic is continuing his recovery but he will miss out this weekend with a view to returning next weekend,

Millwall are missing goalkeeper Frank Fielding who has not featured since the opening day, Jiri Skalak remains sidelined and Ryan Leonard is set for a period on the treatment table after picking up an injury against Leeds.

The Managers

Millwall caretaker Manager Adam Barrett said: “In some respects, you’d like the games to be Saturday to Saturday, but it’s given us a good chance to prepare.

“The intensity and application of the boys has been superb, our international lads have returned, and now we’re looking ahead solely to Brentford on Saturday.”

Predicted line up's

Brentford

Raya, Dalsgaard, Jansson, Jeanvier, Henry, Jensen, Mokotjo, Benrahma, Valencia, Watkins, Mbeumo.

Millwall

Bialkowski, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, J Wallace, Williams, Molumby, Ferguson, Thompson, Bradshaw.