Jurgen Klopp wary of Solskjaer mind games

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ignoring the noise surrounding Manchester United's fitness problems and is expecting the Red Devils to role out the big guns at Old Trafford this Sunday.

There have been doubts over key players David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Ole playing games?

Being without three of their most important players would represent an even greater task for a struggling Manchester United but the LFC manager has been quick to suggest his counterpart may be preparing to select said players.

Klopp and his Liverpool side are aiming to continue their perfect start and inflict more misery on their rivals.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp stated: “I’m 100 per cent aware of the strength of Manchester United, I expect their best possible line-up. Four days ago, I think Ole said ‘no chance’ for De Gea or Pogba, today it’s a ‘maybe’, tomorrow it’s ‘100 per cent’. Martial will be back, all that stuff.

“That’s how these games are played, no problem with that. But I’m old enough and we are experienced enough to judge all the things in the right way."

Ready for frantic derby

“I expect all the speed they have, I expect Martial back – and Rashford and James on the pitch. They all have real speed and they all have real quality.

"We have to be very, very lively, we have to be emotional as much as allowed, we have to be fluent, we have to be very clear in a lot of moments, and we have to respect their strength – and that’s what we do.

"This is a really good football team in a situation they don’t like, so they want to change it. We have to make sure if they want to change it, they have to start that a week later.”

Klopp is clearly ready for all that United bring both pre-match and on the pitch.

It could be quite possible that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is attempting to dominate the build-up to this match in an attempt to narrow the clear gap between the two sides on the pitch.

The LFC boss knows that despite his team's perfect start they are yet to hit the heights of last season in terms of performance. A high-octane derby could be just what United need to turn their fortunes around.