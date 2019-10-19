Leicester City 2-1 Burnley: VAR denies Clarets equaliser on emotional day at the King Power

Leicester City paid tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on the anniversary of his death and the four other individuals who died in last year's tragic helicopter crash with a 2-1 victory against Burnley.

On an emotional afternoon in the East Midlands, Brendan Rodgers' troops were frustrated throughout the afternoon and former Fox Chris Wood opened the scoring in the first-half with a great header. However, Jamie Vardy equalised just before the break with a headed effort of his own.

Youri Tielemans completed the turnaround in the second-half as he crashed in Demarai Gray's cross off the underside of the bar. Burnley looked like they had secured a late point as Wood notched his second as he profited from slack defending to tuck home but his goal was ruled out controversially by VAR.

Story of the Match

Wood haunts former employers

The hosts made a positive start to the game and could well have stolen an early march as Harvey Barnes just failed to get enough purchase on Ricardo Pereira's cross. The ball fell to James Maddison and he looked sure to get his third Premier League goal of the season, only for Ben Mee to produce an excellent goal-line clearance.

All of their early hard work was undone though by what was a simple goal. Dwight McNeil was afforded far too much room and whipped in an excellent cross which Wood was alive to. The Kiwi forward leapt higher than the Leicester defence and headed the ball into the top corner, albeit via the palm of Kasper Schmeichel.

Despite the opener, Leicester continued to be the better of the two sides, with Tielemans and Vardy both going close. Their reply did eventually come and it was very similar to the Burnley strike. Barnes whipped in an excellent ball and Vardy reacted excellently to nod the ball beyond the despairing grasp of Nick Pope.

Foxes complete turnaround

Chances continued to come and the hosts should well have gone ahead as Ayoze Perez was picked out in the box. Having not yet opened his Foxes' account, the Spaniard looked destined to notch his first strike but blazed the ball high over the crossbar.

The goal did come though and it was another fantastic move from the home side. Pereira and substitute Gray exchanged passes, with the latter firing in a low ball. It found it's way to Tielemans, who took a touch before slamming it high into the net.

Burnley thought they had got a late equaliser as Wood ghosted in once again and despite Schmeichel smothering his initial effort, the ball fell kindly and he rolled it into the net. VAR intervened though and ruled out the goal for a foul on Jonny Evans, with Leicester holding out for an emotional victory.

As a result, the Foxes rose temporarily to second in the Premier League table, with Burnley sitting in eighth.

Takeaways

Tributes to Khun Vichai

This match really was an important one in more ways than one for Leicester. Not only was it crucial for them to keep up their great early season form, they also wanted to notch three points in memory of the dearly loved Khun Vichai. Following a walk by fans and an emotional minute's silence before the match, the team did just the job that was needed on an extremely emotional day at the King Power Stadium.

VAR steals the headlines

Once again, a lot of the attention after the game will go to VAR. Following what seemed to be Burnley's equaliser, there were very few appeals from home supporters. However, the goal was ruled out, something that will most certainly irk Burnley and his team on a day that they may have been good value for a point.

Back to basics for both sides

In an age of football where possession is king, the result was determined by goals that were well-worked but harking back to the basics of football. All three strikes came from crosses, with McNeil's particularly being the pick of the bunch. It just goes to show that there is most certainly a place in the game for those type of goals.