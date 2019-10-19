Joel Matip commits to new five-year Liverpool deal

Centre-back Joel Matip has put pen to paper on a new Liverpool contract which will keep him at Anfield until 2024.

The extension is a reward for Matip's excellent displays alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds defence.

Matip will be nearly 33 years old when the deal expires, reflecting the level of faith placed in him by Jurgen Klopp.

Excellent free transfer

Matip joined Liverpool ahead of Klopp's first full season at the helm after reaching the end of his contract at Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

He has since made over 100 appearances, scoring five goals.

Having replaced an injured Joe Gomez at the turn of the year, Matip played a key role in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final.

He then played the full 90 minutes - and provided an assist - in the Madrid showpiece as the Reds secured their first major silverware for seven years.

The former Cameroon international has found another level this season, largely keeping a fit-again Gomez on the bench.

He has scarcely put a foot wrong in his team's perfect start to the campaign.

'Incredible piece of business'

Reacting to the news, Klopp reiterated that the free transfer was a masterstroke.

He says that Matip has improved year-on-year and that his quality is now widely recognised.

"Joel's journey at Liverpool is one I love and I am absolutely delighted he has shown his commitment to us by signing this new long-term contract," Klopp told the club website.

"As the team has evolved and become better, so too has Joel.

"I said earlier this year that signing a player of his quality is one of the best, incredible pieces of business we've done since I started here – and I think now that's something everyone can see."

'A lot of things still to achieve'

Matip was quick to express his ambition after vowing to remain on Merseyside for what should be the peak years of his career.

He implicitly set his sights on ending Liverpool's wait for a Premier League crown.

"It's a great feeling to be a longer part of the club," he enthused. "It's really just a great feeling.

"From outside, you know Liverpool is such a big club – but when you are inside, then you really get a feeling for how big the club is.

"In all the countries, the supporters are everywhere. It's a massive and big club that I think every player would want to play for.

"We have a young and talented team and I think every one of us is hungry. Now we've seen how it is to win something and we want to have that feeling again.

"There are a lot of things still to achieve. You never know how it will end, you just have to work hard and do the best you can do. Then we will see."

In the more immediate future, Matip is back in contention for this weekend's trip to Manchester United after missing the last two matches with a minor injury.