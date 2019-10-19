on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Image: Getty/Clive Brunskill

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019

Follow live as Manchester United North West rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. Kick off at 16:30 BST on Sunday October 20.

hannahpinnock
Hannah Pinnock

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
How you can follow the game
Tomorrow's fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with build-up starting from 15:00 BST.

Alternatively, you can follow our live text commentary right here on VAVEL!

Head-to-head
Liverpool are yet to win at Old Trafford under Jurgen Klopp, with three draws and a defeat.

Although, Liverpool did emerge victorious in their game against Manchester United at Anfield last season - overcoming their rivals 3-1.

Liverpool's last win at Old Trafford came in March 2014 under Brendan Rodgers, where two Steven Gerrard penalties and a Luis Suarez strike inflicted a 0-3 loss on the Red Devils.

What the Liverpool boss had to say...
In his pre-match press conference, Klopp gave his take on what is sure to be an exciting game.

“This is a really good football team in a situation they don’t like, so they want to change it," he said. "We have to make sure if they want to change it, they have to start that a week later."

 

What the United boss has had to say...
Speaking to the press on Friday, Solskjaer highlighted exactly where his team needs to improve if they're to have any joy against Liverpool.

He said: "We need to create more chances because, at the back, I think we've looked solid, but we haven't been adventurous enough, taking enough risks.

“When they're losing confidence, maybe they want to play a bit more safe and it's my duty to say 'come on'. It's not safety here. At this club, you do take risks.”

Good news for Liverpool!
It was announced on Friday that Reds' defender Joel Matip had signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Some positive news ahead of Sunday's game!

Early Liverpool Team News
The overriding question from a Liverpool perspective is whether Alisson Becker returns for this game.

The goalkeeper is back in full training but Klopp may opt to stick with in-form Adrian for such a high-profile game.

Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip both face late fitness tests as they recover from minor injuries picked up prior to the international break.

Early United Team News
Solskjaer has changed his tone on the fitness of goalkeeper David De Gea since his mid-week update.

The United boss initially confirmed the Spaniard would be sidelined for this fixture after picking up an injury on international duty.

But, in his press conference on Friday said: “Well I don't expect him to play, but it wasn't as bad as feared."

The Liverpool game could still be too soon, though.

It remains that Paul Pogba will not be featuring tomorrow afternoon but there could be a return for fullbacks Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.

Liverpool's Form
It's a different story on Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp's side have enjoyed a fantastic start to their campaign.

The Reds have won all eight of their league games so far, albeit with some close results at times.

Last time out, Liverpool needed a stoppage time penalty to overcome Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield, but remain comfortably at the top of the table.

Manchester United's Form
The hosts have won just two of their eight league games so far, along with three losses and three draws.

They've had some disappointing results over the last few weeks, picking up just the one point against Arsenal and falling to defeat against Newcastle and West Ham.

United's last league victory came in a 1-0 home win to Leicester City over a month ago.

Hello & Welcome
A wounded Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon as Jurgen Klopp's side look to make it nine from nine in the Premier League.

You can follow all the action right here on VAVEL UK with our live text commentary. Kick off at 16:30 BST tomorrow.

VAVEL Logo
CHAT