Manchester United vs Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2019
Follow live as Manchester United North West rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. Kick off at 16:30 BST on Sunday October 20.
Although, Liverpool did emerge victorious in their game against Manchester United at Anfield last season - overcoming their rivals 3-1.
Liverpool's last win at Old Trafford came in March 2014 under Brendan Rodgers, where two Steven Gerrard penalties and a Luis Suarez strike inflicted a 0-3 loss on the Red Devils.
“This is a really good football team in a situation they don’t like, so they want to change it," he said. "We have to make sure if they want to change it, they have to start that a week later."
He said: "We need to create more chances because, at the back, I think we've looked solid, but we haven't been adventurous enough, taking enough risks.
“When they're losing confidence, maybe they want to play a bit more safe and it's my duty to say 'come on'. It's not safety here. At this club, you do take risks.”
Some positive news ahead of Sunday's game!
The goalkeeper is back in full training but Klopp may opt to stick with in-form Adrian for such a high-profile game.
Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip both face late fitness tests as they recover from minor injuries picked up prior to the international break.
The United boss initially confirmed the Spaniard would be sidelined for this fixture after picking up an injury on international duty.
But, in his press conference on Friday said: “Well I don't expect him to play, but it wasn't as bad as feared."
The Liverpool game could still be too soon, though.
It remains that Paul Pogba will not be featuring tomorrow afternoon but there could be a return for fullbacks Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.
The Reds have won all eight of their league games so far, albeit with some close results at times.
Last time out, Liverpool needed a stoppage time penalty to overcome Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield, but remain comfortably at the top of the table.
They've had some disappointing results over the last few weeks, picking up just the one point against Arsenal and falling to defeat against Newcastle and West Ham.
United's last league victory came in a 1-0 home win to Leicester City over a month ago.
