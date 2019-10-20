Chris Wood belives late goal should have stood amid VAR controversy

Burnley lost their first Premier League match in four games, falling to a 2-1 loss at third-placed Leicester City, with Chris Wood controversially having a late equaliser ruled out by VAR.

The Clarets striker had early given Burnley the lead in the 26th minute, heading in his fourth goal in as many matches following a typically inch-perfect curling delivery from the dangerous Dwight McNeil.

Leicester had enjoyed the majority of first-half possession, but apart from an effort from Jamie Vardy which was sliced wide when put through by James Maddison, the hosts had struggled to break Burnley down.

That was until Vardy headed home Harvey Barnes' cross just before the break.

Brendan Rodgers' side then took the lead 16 minutes from time, with Youri Tielemans firing an unstoppable effort beyond Nick Pope which ultimately sealed the win for the hosts.

However, Burnley thought they had secured a vital point to extend their unbeaten run to five games, with Wood turning the ball into the net after the ball ricocheted off him from Kasper Schmeichel, but VAR ruled out the goal due to Wood's accidental clip of Jonny Evans' heel as he was attempting to clear the ball off the line.

'It should stand'

Wood believed that his second goal of the game should have been allowed to stand, with the striker not intending to trip up Evans as the ball entered the back of the net.

“The ball has bounced off Jonny and gone in and I hear there might have been a little accidental clip of the heels.

"A little bit of contact can be accidental. My eyes are looking at the ball, straight ahead or up, nowhere near him. When the clip happens the ball is already on the line, if not over.

“There is no way he is getting back to clear it and is it clear and obvious enough to overrule the referee?

“In my opinion, no. I don’t think that was in the least clear and obvious and it’s frustrating.

“I’m a big fan of VAR and it’s been brought in for a reason. When it is done right and it is clear and obvious, then ok.

“But in my opinion, if everyone doesn’t see it as clear and obvious, them it’s not clear and obvious. Hopefully it will keep on improving over the years and we can go on from here.”

'Enough chances to get a point'

Wood suggested that despite the defeat, Burnley can be pleased with their performance, with the forward believing that Sean Dyche's side had enough chances to take a point from the contest.

"I felt we did extremely well today.

“We had enough chances to get a point out of it at least. Going back to that (disallowed) one, I should probably have put it away, but Kasper made a nice save with his foot and that’s how it goes sometimes.

“We did well and on another day we will get the rub of the green and it would be a 2-2 if not a 3-2 to us."

'Loss of concentration'

Wood, though, suggested that a loss of concentration just before half time allowed the hosts back into the contest, but that Burnley still did enough to get a point.

"They are a good side at home and they are always going to have a lot of possession and we have to try and nullify that.

“I thought we defended well and just a loss of concentration in the last minute let them back into the game. If we go in 1-0 up it’s a different game, but that’s football.

“We’ve given them a game and should have got something out of it.”