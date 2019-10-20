Manchester United Women 2-0 Manchester City Women: Reds unstoppable on derby day

The two Manchester clubs played out a repeat of the match which earlier in the season saw a WSL record attendance of more than 31,000 at the Etihad Stadium. This was the first time that the two had faced at Leigh Sports Village, and the reds came out on top in Sunday's Continental Cup tie.

Nick Cushing's City picked up all three points in their first match of the tournament against Leicester and sat atop the table after that 5-0 victory. On Friday, the club received the devastating news that summer signing Aoife Mannion had ruptured her ACL whilst playing against Atletico Madrid midweek, and she was replaced by Irish international Megan Campbell for the derby.

Story of the Game

In a polar opposite to how the first derby was played out, it took only six minutes for United to make it 1-0. City had sat deep, allowing the Reds to attacked far up the pitch and eventually earning themselves a free-kick on the edge of the 18-yard box. Jess Sigsworth’s run across the box distracted keeper Ellie Roebuck, and found reds’ captain Katie Zelem the opportunity to hit a beautiful looping strike over the wall and into the back of the net.

Neither side were able to break down the other two often for most of the rest of the first half, United’s flowing passing football keeping the ball and City then struggling when they eventually picked up possession.

Ellie Roebuck excelled in the first clash between the two, and her class was needed to deny a wonderful strike from Scottish International Kirsty Hanson - who let fly from around 30 yards out and was only denied at the top right corner.

United hit another nail in the coffin shortly into the second half. Casey Stoney’s side once again capitalised on City’s depth, and interplay between Hayley Ladd and summer signing Jackie Groenen in the middle of the pitch led to the ball being fed out wide. Clever wing play from Kirsty Hanson defeated both of the defenders trying to stop her, and a perfectly placed ball into the centre of the box was met by Jess Sigsworth who doubled the lead.

Georgia Stanway made her return to football after suffering an injury against FF Lugano away from home. Pauline Bremer and Caroline Weir were replaced by Stanway and Tessa Wullaert in the 59th minute.

City’s day went from bad to worse just over ten minutes later. Keira Walsh and Kirsty Hanson went in for a 50/50 to try and get the ball, but Walsh caught the other player’s ankle and the referee deemed that it was enough to see her leave the pitch - possibly influenced by the crowd from what looked like it was a harsh decision.

The Blues made their final change in the 80th minute when Lee Geum-Min replaced Janine Beckie.

Takeaways from the match

City not clinical

Nick Cushing’s side looked very different from in their previous games, and as well as sitting too deep they also struggled to trouble their opposition in any way going forward.

The blues will be hoping that when Georgia Stanway is back fully fit that she will be able to make a difference, and help them to bounce back. Ellen White should also make her return soon after requiring knee surgery soon after she signed.

United too strong

The reds are now three unbeaten after Sunday’s win. Despite losses in their first two matches, they were both by narrow margins of a single goal, and they were unlucky to not impress.

If Casey Stoney’s side can carry on this form in the rest of their league matches, then they could definitely prove themselves to be dark horses for pushing forward in the WSL in their first season.

Walsh sending off a big blow

Keira Walsh has been instrumental in every single one of Manchester City’s matches so far in the 19/20 campaign, and she will really be missed in their game against Arsenal.

The face the gunners next weekend, and without Walsh in the midfield it will make it an even tougher tie for them against the titleholders.

The decision to send her off in the first place could be questioned, but in replays view of the tackle is obscured by Jackie Groenen which makes it difficult to see the full picture of what happened.