Willems urgers fans to stay united after another defeat

Newcastle United fell to another agonising defeat, but players believe there is no need to panic.

Jetro Willems has been one of the Magpies' stand out performers this season with his impressive displays defensively and offensively.

He believes Newcastle 'have a good team' and will be a matter of time before they hit top form.

Patience is required

Newcastle have struggled in front of goal under Steve Bruce this season but have continued their strong defensive performances from the previous two seasons.

Willems spoke with pride despite leaving Stamford Bridge with nothing to show for their endeavour.

He said: "If it wasn’t for the goal I think we did good defensively – they have a good team and they are difficult players to play against.

"Attacking, we could do more.

"In the first half, we could have been more dangerous on the counter attack."

Goals a problem, again

Willems has acknowledged his side are sound defensively but just need to 'shoot more' in the final third.

Newcastle failed to register a single shot on target against Chelsea which has been a constant problem for the Magpies over the last few years.

Willems added: "We had some chances – sometimes we were unlucky, but sometimes I think we need to just shoot when we are in front of goal.

"We have a good team and we can defend well.

"What we have seen in this game is we’re capable of doing that.

"But we need to stick together and do it together."

No need to panic

Despite dropping into the bottom three, Willems is not worried as he knows how tight it is.

He added: "Everything is tight – that’s the good thing – and we are capable of winning games.

"But if we can’t win games, then we have to make sure we don’t lose.

"We have to keep going and we have to work hard.”