Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Red Star Belgrade: Goals and Highlights Champions League 2019
Follow live as Tottenham host Red Star Belgrade at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Champions League on the 22/10/2019. Kick-Off at 20:00 BST.
Lamela clears and Spurs regain possession.
Spurs need one goal to have a positive goal difference in the group.
Corner is cleared.
Good to see attacking intent from the defensive midfielder.
Dele Alli makes way.
His confidence is high and he has just tried a lob as I'm typing this - is another hat-trick on?
Kane swivels and sends Aurier on his way with an incredible pass, who skips past his man and squares for Lamela on his 200th Spurs appearance and the Argentinian makes no mistake this time.
Kane knocks a long ball down for Son who runs onto it before sliding Lamela through on goal on the overlap but his shot is pulled wide.
Fantastic movement from Son sees him free at the back post but his cut back for Alli is just behind the Englishman and is cleared.
Kane then has a snapshot but it is saved comfortably.
No substitutions for either side.
Tottenham are flying!— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2019
Erik Lamela with a cracking ball and Heung-min Son makes a difficult finish look simple 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HE3SR4swZa
However Son's two goals have been just as if not more influential and here is his first.
Harry Kane now has 14 goals in 15 appearances for club and country this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ImBG1KBB5C— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2019
He may not be receiving the plaudits that others are, but Kane may finally be returning to his top form.
Sums up the Ivorian's season so far.
Corner now.....
Aurier's ball later in the minute from the byline is poor but Spurs looking strong at the moment.
The players are out 👊#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/QmrF11KdKc— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2019
Here they are running out for the warm-up.
[@FootyInsider247] | Tottenham Hotspur are still keeping tabs on midfielder Jack Grealish ahead of a potential move.— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) October 22, 2019
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is known to be a huge admirer of Grealish, who has contributed 4 goals and 4 assists in 11 matches so far this season.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/m4W5TmIITI
It's been a transfer tipped to happen nearly every single transfer window for the past two years now, but could it happen in January?
Serge Gnabry scored FOUR goals in 35 minutes on his last Champions League outing...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2019
53' ⚽️
55' ⚽️
83' ⚽️
88' ⚽️
Devastatingly clinical in front of goal 🔥🙌pic.twitter.com/Ou9az895Mf
Serge Gnabry inspired Bayern to a rampant 7-2 victory last time out in the Champions League against Tottenham.
Tonight we will battle it out with #THFC for some Champions League points, but we'll also remember a man who played for both clubs and who sadly left us way too early. We will never forget our skipper Goran Bunjevčević. #fkcz #coys #ucl pic.twitter.com/7eNwhUL4zq— Red Star English (@RedStarEnglish) October 22, 2019
The late former Serbia and Montenegro international passed away in June 2018.
Both sets of supporters will be in unison as North London remembers him.
#UCL mode: 🔛#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/0cqXMbbY97— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2019
An unbelievable piece of architecture that will 100% be booming.
FULL-TIME: A dominant afternoon for our U19s at Hotspur Way as we pick up our first @UEFAYouthLeague victory of the season in style! 🔥— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2019
⚪️ #THFC 9-2 #FKCZ 🔴 pic.twitter.com/120GoxxW78
Tottenham's youngsters battered Red Star's youngsters 9-2 at Hotspur Way this afternoon as Troy Parrott grabbed four!
Spurs are looking to bounce back after their woeful form in recent weeks with a win here against Red Star Belgrade.
Subs: Austin, Dier, Winks, Lo Celso, Foyth, Eriksen, Lucas.
Red Star: Borjan, Gobelijic, Degenek, Milunovic, Rodic, Vulic, Canas, Garcia, Marin, Van la Parra, Tomane.
Subs: Popovic, Ivanic, Pavkov, Babic, Jander, Petrovic, Vukanovic.
It's a must-win fixture for the hosts who are currently sitting below their opponents who are hovering above in the knockout spots.
I am your host Dan Huggins and I will be here to make sure you don't miss a moment of the action!