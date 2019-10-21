on VAVEL
Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Red Star Belgrade: Goals and Highlights Champions League 2019
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: General view outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crvena Zvezda at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Red Star Belgrade: Goals and Highlights Champions League 2019

Follow live as Tottenham host Red Star Belgrade at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Champions League on the 22/10/2019. Kick-Off at 20:00 BST.

Daniel Huggins

Goals and highlights
Highlights will be dropped in this thread when they are available, but for now, thank you for joining me for tonight's game.

FULL TIME TOTTENHAM 5-0 RED STAR BELGRADE
The Lilywhites have bounced back comfortably here with a dominant performance as Harry Kane and Heung Min Son doubles accompanied with an Erik Lamela goal on his 200th Spurs appearance give the North London side the victory. 
90+1' Two minutes added time as Red Star have a corner.

Lamela clears and Spurs regain possession.

88' Kane drives with a good change of pace and wins a corner.

Spurs need one goal to have a positive goal difference in the group.

Corner is cleared.

85' Kane almost turns provider again as Dier makes a run into the box from deep but he cannot divert the low cross from close range into the back of the net. 

Good to see attacking intent from the defensive midfielder.

83' On Lo Celso watch at the moment, and the Argentine almost threads through Kane but his pass is cut out but he then wins a free kick after receiving a hand in the face.
82' Chaos for a moment as Lo Celso goes down holding his leg and seems in some pain. I think he is ok and will continue. 

 

80' Spurs are about to record their record Champions League win with this victory.
78' Now the real party begins - Giovani Lo Celso is stripped and ready to come on.

Dele Alli makes way.

76' Completely forgotten to say that Juan Foyth has replaced Jan Vertonghen for Spurs.
73' I tell you what, Ndombele has been absolutely unbelievable, and he has grabbed himself another assist with an inch perfect reverse through ball through for Kane who pauses for a split second before slotting into the bottom far corner.

His confidence is high and he has just tried a lob as I'm typing this - is another hat-trick on?

GOAL!!!! TOTTENHAM 5-0 RED STAR (KANE, 72')

 

69' Marin receives a great reverse pass from Van La Parra but his shot bends past the far post.
68' Son will not get his hat-trick tonight as he is replaced by Eric Dier.
67' Son's cross skims just over Kane's head after an inch perfect pass from Ndombele - it's been a fantastic performance from the Frenchman.
66' Gazzaniga spares Vertonghen's blushes as the centre half is robbed of the ball out wide but the Spurs keeper is there to catch the resulting effort.
65' Ben Davies drives almost half a length of the pitch with the ball and his lay off finds Son wide who cannot find Ndombele on the edge of the box.
64' Son again finds space which he drives into and shoots but it goes just wide of the post - Kane was free in the middle and perhaps should have received the pass, but Son is on a hat-trick so you can understand why he took that on himself.
62' Double substitution for Red Star as Canas comes off for Petrovic and Tomane is replaced by Pavkov.
59' So almost another for Spurs, the flood works are opening here.
58' Erik Lamela gets his goal and he deserves that, he has been exceptional tonight but credit must go to Harry Kane and Serge Aurier for the build up. 

Kane swivels and sends Aurier on his way with an incredible pass, who skips past his man and squares for Lamela on his 200th Spurs appearance and the Argentinian makes no mistake this time.

GOALLL!!! TOTTENHAM 4-0 RED STAR (LAMELA, 57')
55' How did Lamela miss that???

Kane knocks a long ball down for Son who runs onto it before sliding Lamela through on goal on the overlap but his shot is pulled wide.

53' Wow, Spurs really are turning on the style here, you would never be able to tell they are an out of form side.

Fantastic movement from Son sees him free at the back post but his cut back for Alli is just behind the Englishman and is cleared.

Kane then has a snapshot but it is saved comfortably.

51' Incredible cross from Kane who dribbles so effortlessly past his man, but Lamela can't divert it home.
49' Tottenham probing for a fourth as Son is continuing his efforts to excite the crowd.
46' Second half kicks off and it's Spurs that get us underway. 

No substitutions for either side.

Son's first goal
Tottenham are flying right now and Erik Lamela's two assists have contributed massively.

However Son's two goals have been just as if not more influential and here is his first.

A man in form
Silently, Harry Kane has been a goalscoring machine this year.

He may not be receiving the plaudits that others are, but Kane may finally be returning to his top form.

HALF TIME: TOTTENHAM 3-0 RED STAR BELGRADE
What a half from Spurs who thoroughly deserve this lead.
45' Fantastic awareness from Ndombele who capitalises on Marin's mistake before driving forward on the break and releasing for Son on the left hand side of the box - and the Korean makes no mistake with a low near post effort.
GOALLL!!!! TOTTENHAM 3-0 RED STAR (SON, 44')
40' Great work from Kane to wriggle out of a tight squeeze at the right back position.
37' MARIN ALMOST FOR RED STAR! The German so almost pulls one back for his side as Spurs switch off and Marin is found unmarked in the box with a low cross which he cannot connect with properly and it goes just wide.
33' Spurs once again get into a great position after sublime work from Ndombele but Aurier's cross is woeful.

Sums up the Ivorian's season so far.

31' A Red Star corner is collected by Spurs and now the Lilywhites can slow the game down and regain control.
29' Red Star beginning to settle in the game now and knock the ball around with some intent, Spurs dealing with it for now though.
27' Garcia then has an effort on goal that sails over the bar.
27' Former Huddersfield winger Rajiv Van La Parra peels away at the back post but his header is saved by Gazzaniga.
24' Lamela almost gets in on the act as Son weights for Davies' overlap and the Welshman's cross finds Lamela but his shot is parried for another corner.
23' The corner is cleared but Spurs are looking lethal at the moment.
22' Ndombele almost makes it three! The Frenchman bends his strike on the edge of the area and it so almost goes in but the goalkeeper gets a hand to it. 

Corner now.....

20' Red Star's first attempt of the game is a header that flies wide.
19' Another chance for Spurs! This looks like it may be a bloodbath as Spurs come forward again this time in numbers on the break, but Son's ball to Aurier is over hit. 
17' Lamela is sent in behind and the Argentinian cuts back on to his left foot before whipping a delicious cross to the back post where Son arrives late and dispatches it into the roof of the net.
GOAL!!!! TOTTENHAM 2-0 RED STAR (SON, 16')
13' Spurs really have started well, but it's now all about notching the second and then killing off the game.
12' Kane almost scores again as he dribbles through on the right hand side but his snap shot is saved comfortably.
10' The corner is whipped in by Lamela and glanced in by Harry Kane who rises highest! They deserve that!
GOAL! TOTTENHAM 1-0 RED STAR (KANE,9')
8' First corner of the game to Spurs.
7' Son with a fantastic piece of skill to get out of a tight area. He really looks in the mood tonight.
5' Great play from Son and Kane who combine before the Korean darts through the middle but his shot is tame and saved comfortably.
3' Chances! Spurs have started strong as Son sends through Kane but he kicks the floor just as he is about to pull the trigger in the box.

Aurier's ball later in the minute from the byline is poor but Spurs looking strong at the moment.

Kick Off
1' Red Star with the kick off but they can't hold on to possession and Spurs begin to knock the ball about already.
TEAMS ARE OUT
Apologies for the technical difficulties but we are almost ready to go!!
15 minute warning
Redemption time
The pressure is on for Mauricio Pochettino and his side to bounce back, can they do it tonight?

Here they are running out for the warm-up.

TRANSFER GOSSIP:
Could Jack Grealish be heading to Spurs?

It's been a transfer tipped to happen nearly every single transfer window for the past two years now, but could it happen in January?

Last time out in the Champions League for Spurs....
If you are a Spurs fan, look away now.

Serge Gnabry inspired Bayern to a rampant 7-2 victory last time out in the Champions League against Tottenham.

30 minute warning
How to watch
The game is being broadcasted on BT Sport 3 and kick-off is at 20:00 BST, but if you cannot watch the game, keep an eye on this thread to stay up to date with all the action from tonight's game!
RIP Goran
It's a special occasion tonight and an emotional one too, as former Red Star and Tottenham central defender Goran Bunjevcevic will be remembered.

The late former Serbia and Montenegro international passed away in June 2018. 

Both sets of supporters will be in unison as North London remembers him.

Champions League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
We saw NFL here just over a week ago, and now the Champions League has returned to what is one of the most incredible stadiums in the world.

An unbelievable piece of architecture that will 100% be booming.  

White wash
If the Uefa Youth League match between these two clubs is anything to go by, we could be in for a goal-fest.

Tottenham's youngsters battered Red Star's youngsters 9-2 at Hotspur Way this afternoon as Troy Parrott grabbed four!

 

Scene is set
It's a cold night in North London, but the atmosphere will surely lift the atmosphere and hopefully the football will make it all worth while.

Spurs are looking to bounce back after their woeful form in recent weeks with a win here against Red Star Belgrade.

TEAM NEWS
Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Alli, Son, Kane.

Subs: Austin, Dier, Winks, Lo Celso, Foyth, Eriksen, Lucas.

 

Red Star: Borjan, Gobelijic, Degenek, Milunovic, Rodic, Vulic, Canas, Garcia, Marin, Van la Parra, Tomane.

Subs: Popovic, Ivanic, Pavkov, Babic, Jander, Petrovic, Vukanovic.

Team news in 20 minutes!
Team news will be available in 20 minutes.
Hello and welcome!
Welcome to Vavel UK's live text commentary of the Champions League Group B clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Red Star Belgrade.

It's a must-win fixture for the hosts who are currently sitting below their opponents who are hovering above in the knockout spots.

I am your host Dan Huggins and I will be here to make sure you don't miss a moment of the action!

