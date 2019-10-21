Wolves' captain, Conor Coady: "I need to improve."

Conor Coady held his hands up after he failed to clear the ball leading up to Danny Ings' opener in the second half.

Although Raul Jimenez's goal shortly after put the home side back in the game, he acknowledged there is still room for improvement from him.

“It was a tough game, but I felt we let them off the hook a bit with individual errors – mistakes at the back that cost us a little bit.

“I’ve got to deal with it better, it is as simple as that.

“We need to know when to not try and play out from the back.

“I need to improve, it is as simple as that.

“From my point of view, it is just something where I lost concentration of the ball.

“I was trying to look at what was ahead of me to start a counter-attack because I felt it was quite an easy ball to control.

The 26-year-old expressed his desires to have "better communication" from VAR as Jimenez's two goals (handball and offside) were disallowed in the first half. Though he emphasised the reason as to why was not very transparent on the pitch.

"Better communication for everyone really.

“The referee is listening to VAR and he does not want to speak to us. We are trying to ask him and he does not want to speak to us.

“Maybe there needs to be better communication, but they are getting to the right decisions."

Despite all the confusion in and out of the Molineux, Matt Dougherty was awarded a penalty as he was bought down, Jimenez converted from the spot to secure the point for his team. But the question marks still remain over the two invalid goals.