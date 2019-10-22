Swansea 0-3 Brentford: Swans' promotion hopes fading as slump continues

Swansea City made it four home league games without a win as they were brushed aside by Brentford.

Two goals in six first half minutes were enough to condemn the promotion hopefuls to a second home defeat in as many games.

Said Benrahma’s stunning first half strike sent Brentford on their way to a first away victory at Swansea in 24 years.

Swans self-destruct once again

The last time Swansea welcomed Brentford to the Liberty Stadium, Dan James sprinted the length of the field in under 10 seconds to score a stunning solo goal. For Steve Cooper’s side this time, there was no such attacking spark to break down a well drilled Brentford midfield.

Instead, they were once again agents of their own downfall. Sloppiness in possession, brought about by Brentford’s high pressing, led to all three goals, and attacks broke down when the simplest of passes were available.

It was often too much to bear for a group of supporters that haven’t witnessed their side win at home since August, and the atmosphere at the Liberty Stadium fast became impatient.

Cooper will be all too aware that fierce rivals Cardiff are the visitors this Sunday, and the kind of capitulation that he saw this evening will not be acceptable for a club that sees itself as contenders for automatic promotion.

For Brentford, it was an important return to winning ways on the road having won just five of their previous thirty-one away games, and puts them within touching distance of the playoff places.

Too easy for Brentford

The game started slowly, which for Swansea would have been a welcome change. Four times this season they had either scored or conceded in the first three minutes, and on only one of those occasions did they go on to win the match.

Brentford’s confidence on the ball was admirable and they set about occupying the Swansea half, but failed to seriously threaten Freddie Woodman’s goal.

Indeed Swansea had the better of the early chances, Kristoffer Peterson shining on the left hand side. He skipped past his man with ease on a number of occasions, and was visibly frustrated when neither Connor Roberts or Yan Dhanda could convert the resulting chances. His own attempt from just inside the six-yard box went agonisingly wide.

Brentford bided their time and were rewarded just before the half-hour mark, through a piece of individual brilliance. Ollie Watkins fed Said Benrahma on the edge of the box, who cut inside and curled a stunning finish past Freddie Woodman.

The lead was doubled six minutes later, and this time Swansea had only themselves to blame. Brentford pressure in midfield caused the home side to surrender possession, and allow Watkins to drive at goal. Jake Bidwell’s desperate attempt to stop the ball reaching Bryan Mbeumo caught the goalkeeper off balance, and found the corner of the net.

Bidwell, who made over 200 appearances in five years at Griffin Park, was serenaded by the visiting fans, but the rest of the Liberty Stadium could not see the funny side. When Watkins went close minutes later, there was a growing toxicity in the reaction of the Swansea faithful.

There was no shortage of attacking intent from Steve Cooper’s team, and Matt Grimes forced a smart save from David Raya shortly before half-time, but they were often careless in attack when a relatively easy pass seemed on.

The second half saw Swansea roll the dice, bringing on George Byers and Bersant Celina for Yan Dhanda and Jay Fulton. Celina went close with a curling effort, but the inaccuracy in possession continued and soon Brentford capitalised again.

This time it was Joe Rodon the culprit, allowing Mbeumo to latch onto a loose pass and drive forwards, smashing a left-footed drive past Woodman into the Swansea net. The Liberty was stunned; the away fans were delirious.

Swansea toiled away but with no real end product, and Benrahma was stunning in his hold up play, which meant Brentford were a constant threat on the counter. If anything, the visitors looked far likelier to extend their lead than to concede.

A misplaced pass with ten minutes to go sparked a mass exodus from the home supporters, who had seen enough.

Ayew and Surridge went close late on, but the game was long finished as a contest.

Blip becomes a slump

Having won seven of their first eight games this season, Swansea have now won only one since August, and need a dramatic upturn in form if hopes of automatic promotion are to be fulfilled.

This weekend's visit of Cardiff could be the ideal time for Steve Cooper's men to arrest their slump and produce a display with the venom of which they are capable - or it could be a derby day they will want to forget.