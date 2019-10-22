Report: Millwall 2-2 Cardiff City - Bradshaw strikes twice to deny City all three points. 

Adam Barrett signed off his spell in caretaker charge of Millwall with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City.

Team News

Millwall Caretaker Manager Adam Barrett made two changes to his side. Bringing in Matt Smith and Aiden O'Brien for Jayson Molumby and Shane Ferguson.

Neil Warnock made four changes to his Cardiff City side including starting Lee Tomlin who scored the equaliser on Friday night.

Story of the game

It was a cagey start to the game but the hosts were the side on the front foot.

Aiden O'Brien and Matt Smith both had early chances, the ball falling to O'Brien after Smith had headed the ball down.

However, it was the visitors who struck first. Junior Hoilett's cross was headed in at the back post by an unmarked Danny Ward. Lee Tomlin forced a save from Bartosz Bialkowski soon after as Cardiff looked for a second goal.

Millwall did respond, Smith went close with a header that whistled over the bar and Ben Thompson drove a shot over the bar.

The home side did then find their equaliser. Tom Bradshaw found himself with the ball at his feet after a defensive mix up and found the net via a deflection.

Cardiff started the second half the stronger, Hoilett in particular causing Mahlon Romeo plenty of problems. It would be Hoilett that would put the visitors back in front. He received the ball from Tomlin and calmly curled the ball past Bialkowski.

Bradshaw has been finding the net on a regular basis for Millwall in the last few weeks and he got his second. The ball was threaded through to him and he made no mistake in finding the net for a second time.

Cardiff should have won it in stoppage time. Callum Paterson shot wide from inside the box.

Takeaways

Lions struggle early on once again

It took Millwall a long time to get going after the initial early press. They grew stronger as the game went on and this was the thing that led to both of the goals. Pressing the Cardiff backline and midfield into making mistakes to give the goals away.

Tom Bradshaw causing defences problems.

Tom Bradshaw is now the joint third top scorer in the Championship. His two goals take him up to seven for the season, six of which have been scored in the Championship. He also has five goals in his last four games.