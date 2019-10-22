Leicester keen to tie-down James Maddison with new contract, suggest reports

Leicester City are aiming to stave off interest from Liverpool and Manchester United in James Maddison by offering the midfielder a new contract at the King Power Stadium.

That is according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, who reports that the two Premier League giants are admirers of the former Norwich City man but the Foxes' are determined to keep him in the East-Midlands by drawing up a new deal.

Big fee

Even before signing a new deal it could take quite a considerable amount for United or the Reds to prise one of Leicester's prize assets away from the club. The creative midfielder only arrived from Norwich last summer in a deal that was reported to be worth approximately £24m. Considering his performances for the Foxes in the past 18 months, it is highly likely that Leicester's valuation has dramatically increased.

He also still has just under four years left to run on the original deal he signed when he arrived at the club.

Another factor that could be taken into account is Leicester's stubborn negotiation tactic when it comes to the transfer market. The Foxes have been smart when it comes to letting their key players go having taken £80m and £65m for Harry Maguire and Riyad Mahrez, as well as £35m for Danny Drinkwater.

Midfield dynamo

Since making his debut in the Premier League last season, Maddison has continued to improve. In his first campaign with Leicester, he notched seven goals and as many assists, whilst creating over 100 chances in league play - the only Englishman to do so that season.

He has continued his good form under Brendan Rodgers in the early stages of the 2019/20 campaign, scoring three times and providing two assists in all competitions - his goals coming against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.