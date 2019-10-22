Bruce confident of Gayle making a big impact

Dwight Gaye has been injured sine Newcastle United's pre-season tour of China where he travelled but failed to feature for one minute.

However, he was in great form last season, firing West Bromwich Albion into the play-offs before suffering defeat against rivals Aston Villa.

Gayle made his return to action for the Magpies last weekend as he came on as a substitute against Chelsea.

A lot to offer

Steve Bruce has admitted how highly he rates the striker saying he has attempted to sign him on a number of occasions during his managerial career.

He said: "The thing for Dwight is that whatever number he has on his back he's got the ability to score goals.

"I am delighted that he's around us because he is a very, very good player.

"And I am delighted he's here.

"He can knuckle down now and fight for his chance."

However, he has a lot of competition with record signing, Joelinton leading the line, despite his lack of goals this season and local hero Andy Carroll second choice.

Competition can only be good

All three strikers could do with some high-quality competition to improve their performances and ensure nobody is guaranteed a starting place.

Bruce believes Gayle being back on the pitch and in the dressing room can only be good for the side's battle against the drop.

He added: "I have tried to sign Dwight three times but could never afford him.

"It's vitally important that he stays fit because he reminds me of why I have tried to buy him that many times.

"In training, I get those reminders as his finishing is excellent, excellent!

"I am delighted to have him.

"He's booming around the training ground and again he gives me another option which is good."