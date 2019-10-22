Lionesses to face Czech Republic in international friendly.

Phil Neville's side will take a trip to the Czech Republic in an international friendly three days after their sell-out fixture at Wembley against Germany.

The match will take place in Ceske Budejovice on November 12 and will be the Lionesses' final game of 2019.

As hosts of Euro 2021, England has qualified automatically, though the squad have only won one game so far since reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup.

"The Czech Republic will provide a very different test," affirmed Neville.

In search of ending the year on a positive:

"It is great to have secured this away fixture which follows what I'm sure will be a momentous occasion at Wembley against Germany in front of a sell-out crowd.

"The fact that the Czech Republic has been chosen to host the Women's Under-19 Euros in 2022 shows just how rapidly the women's game is growing in their country and how determined they are to progress the game."

The sell-out against Germany has set a new record for a women's game in England, beating the 80,023 that watched the United States 2-1 victory over Japan at the 2012 Olympics.

Neville is yet to announce the squad for the two matches but Aoife Mannion who earned her first call-up in August will not be included after fractured knee ligaments.

Where to watch:

Both fixtures will be live on television, with the Germany game being shown on BBC and the Czech Republic fixture live on BBC Four from 19:00 BST.