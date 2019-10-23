James Maddison is 'fit and ready for Friday' says Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers provided Foxes fans with welcome news in his pre-match conference on Wednesday after he confirmed James Maddison would be fit for Friday's game against Southampton.

Maddison has been struggling with an ankle injury which he picked up in last month's 2-1 win at home to Tottenham Hotspur and was substituted in Saturday's win at home to Burnley but the Englishman has recovered in time for the trip to the South Coast.

'He has been fine'

In the build-up to Leicester's next fixture, Rodgers was quizzed about Maddison's fitness and the Northern Irishman confirmed he would be ready to play.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live Rodgers said: "He has been fine, He has been training up until now.

"It was a case where he didn’t do much in the couple of weeks after the Tottenham game and leading into Liverpool he hadn’t done a great deal.

“He lasted the game very well. Of course, he wasn’t right up to the match fitness, but he got a good period in the game in.

"He came off and he will be fit and ready for Friday.”

The Leicester number 10 has also been the centre of transfer speculation recently with many reports linking him to a move to Manchester United ​​​​​​​next summer whilst other reports are suggesting that Maddison could be about to sign a new contract with the Foxes.

Rodgers meanwhile insisted that there wasn't much to comment about on the recent rumours but expressed his desire to keep the 22-year-old at the club.

He said: “There’s nothing to add to that.

“The club hasn’t indicated anything. We very much want to keep him here.​​​​​​​

"If anything to do with contract comes up, that will be between James’ representatives and the club. My job is to coach them.”​​​​​​​

'They've got some talented players'

Rodgers takes his Leicester side to the St Mary's Stadium with the chance to move to second in the Premier League against a side who have struggled for form in front of their own fans.

The Saints have yet to win at home this season and are winless in their last four league outings but Rodgers isn't taking the game lightly and believes Ralph Hasenhuttl's men can cause the Blues problems who he also spoke highly of.

The 46-year-old said: "He came in [Ralph Hasenhuttl] and made an impact.

​​​​​​​"They like to be aggressive in the press at home and they've got some talented players.

"I also saw Ralph's teams at RB Leipzig and they're dangerous to play against."