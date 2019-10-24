Dyche says Chelsea benefitting from young players' 'freedom'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has hailed Chelsea's blend of youth and experience as he plots a way to halt the Blues' momentum in Saturday's Premier League meeting.

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the table, having won three in a row following a tricky start.

Academy products such as Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, handed an opportunity by new boss Frank Lampard, have been integral to their rising success.

Abraham and Mount have, between them, scored 12 of Chelsea's 19 goals, while Tomori is impressing at the other end of the pitch.

Lampard's challenge

Dyche noted that the support of Chelsea's established players has helped the youngsters thrive, but did offer Lampard a warning of sorts.

He says the 41-year-old's formula will be truly tested during difficult spells.

"[There is] almost that bit of freedom that comes with young players, [they] don't really overthink it," Dyche told the press, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"His challenge is to try and make that last for a season and the ups and downs that come in a season.

"They're on a really good run and they're a good side, there's a group of very good players.

"Even their younger players, Tammy Abraham - he's not that young. He's been around a while now, I don't know... 120, 130 games. It's not like he's a complete novice.

"The boy [Callum] Hudson-Odoi is still learning of course, but he's a very good player. Mason Mount looks a good player to me, Tomori… there is a group there backed and supported by a very, very experienced group."

Drinkwater boost ahead of parent club's visit

Burnley did business with their next opponents over the summer, bringing in out-of-favour midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan.

The Englishman, though, has only made one appearance for the Lancashire outfit after sustaining an injury in an off-field incident.

He is only now on the verge of returning to full training in his disrupted bid to reignite his top-flight career.

"We're hoping by next week he can join in on a day-to-day basis with the first-team squad," Dyche revealed.

"He needs that now, as it's been a bit of time. He didn't have enough football time when we got here and we just about got him close to that and then he had another period out.

"Now we've got to give him more football time, as in games."

Aside from Drinkwater, Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) is the only confirmed Burnley absentee, with Chris Wood (hamstring), Ashley Barnes (groin) and Jack Cork (shoulder) slight doubts.