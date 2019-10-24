Burnley vs Chelsea: Blues in search for seventh consecutive wins in all competitions 

Chelsea travel to Burnley in the late kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League, looking to make it seven consecutive wins under Frank Lampard.

Last Time out

The Blues come into this game on the back of their massive 1-0 win in Amsterdam this week against Ajax.

Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game from the bench in the 86th minute, after brilliant work from Christian Pulisic.

In terms of last Premier League action, the West-London outfit were in action last Saturday when the picked up a hard fought 1-0 win at home to Newcastle United.

The Clarets haven't been in action since last Saturday when they fell to a 2-1 away defeat to Leicester City.

Sean Dyche will be looking for a reaction from his side when the Blues come to town in the tea time kick-off on Saturday.

Match Information

What day is the match? Saturday 26th October 2019 What time is kick-off? 17:30 (BST Where is the game being played? Turf Moor Is it on TV? Yes (Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League) Are there live updates? VAVEL live text commentary Who is the referee? Michael Oliver

Team news

After the Ajax game, Lampard ruled out Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger for Saturday's visit as he believes this game comes too soon for the German International as he looks to make a full recovery from his injury.

Ngolo Kante is doubtful, but could return to the Chelsea line-up if Lampard wants to risk him.

Another Chelsea player who is doubtful is English midfielder Ross Barkley who got injured in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Newcastle last weekend.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still a long term absentee as he still is working to get back from his long-term injury that he suffered at the end of last season.

However, one positive in terms of team news for Chelsea is that Emerson could make a return to the starting line up after returning to full training after he picked up an injury on International break with Italy.

For the home team, Chris Wood is a doubt with a hamstring injury.

But both Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork are expected to be fit after overcoming injuries of their own.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson remains sidelined with a long-term injury.

Predicted starting line ups

Burnley's predicted starting XI (4-4-2)- Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Barnes, Rodriguez.

Chelsea's predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1)- Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho; Mount, Pulisic, Abraham.

Head To Head

Saturday's meeting will represent the 99th competitive fixture between the two clubs, with Burnley winning 38 times in comparison to 36 victories for Chelsea.

However, the West Londoners have had the better of the head-to-head since Burnley have been playing Premier League football.

From 10 matches, Chelsea have recorded six triumphs and three draws, with Burnley's solitary 3-2 success coming at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the 2017-18 campaign.