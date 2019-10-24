on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
Burnley vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EPL Scores

Burnley vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EPL Scores

Follow the live coverage of the late kick-off in the Premier League at Turf Moor between Burnley and Chelsea live blog.

dannyboyk2000
Danyal Khan

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Matchday!
Here is my preview to the match
Preview! #BURCHE
Lampard on Pulisic's latest performances
"The way he has played he has deserved a starting place regularly in the last few weeks but so do others.

 

"It is brilliant that he is coming on making the impact that he is making.

 

"That's what he is here to do."

Lampard on the prospect of playing Burnley at Turf Moor
"I respect them. In terms of scary, they have a really good way of playing. 

 

"They are well drilled. They have two strikers who like them to get the ball into the box."

Sean Dyche on the job Lampard is doing at Chelsea
"It seems from the outside that he has had a learning curve in the Championship.

 

"Some of the things he learned from that he will have put in at Chelsea.

 

"He is obviously, with all due respect, dealing with a better group of players."

Key player to watch for Chelsea
1. Christian Pulisic-  The American International has had a massive impact from the bench in Chelsea's last few games.

 

He created an assist in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Southampton for Michy Batshuayi's goal. He was instrumental in Chelsea's only goal in the Blues 1-0 win over Newcastle.

 

And more recently, he created the vital assist for Batshuayi's goal in Amsterdam midweek in the Champions League.

 

Surely he gets his first start in a while this weekend, especially considering Willian's poor performance midweek against Ajax!

Key player to watch for Burnley
1. Ashley Barnes- I was going to go for Chris Wood, but he is likely not to feature due to him having a hamstring injury.

 

Barnes however is always a dangerous player for any team.

 

He has scored four goals so far this season and will be relishing the chance to face Chelsea at the weekend, especially considering the fact that he scored earlier this season at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

Referee and VAR official for this game!
Referee: Michael Oliver
VAR: Paul Tierney

 

Michael Oliver is the official for his second Blues game of the season. The other was our home defeat to Liverpool in September.

Betting Odds: Blues favourites to make it SEVEN consecutive wins in all competitions?
Sky Bet has made Chelsea clear favourites to win at the weekend with a Blues win being priced at 3/4.

 

A draw between the two sides is being priced at 29/10.

 

And a shock Clarets win is being priced at 10/3.

Last meeting between these two sides!
The last time these two sides were at the tail end of last season when Burnley battled to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in April.

 

This game was remembered best for the ACL injury that Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered just before half-time in this match.

4th vs 8th
Both sides are in the top half of the Premier League table.

 

Chelsea are the higher of the two sides, and they are fourth in the table with 17 points. The Blues are unbeaten in three Premier League games. Their last defeat came against Liverpool.

 

The Clarets are 8th in the table with 12 points. Burnley's last victory came two games ago when they defeated Everton by 1-0. 

 

What time is kick off? And how can we keep up with the game?
The game kick's off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 26th October.

 

The game is being televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

 

The best way to keep up with this game is by following VAVEL's live blog coverage of the game.

Where is this game being played?
The game is being played at Burnley's stadium Turf Moor in the North of England.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2019 Premier League game between Sean Dyche's Burnley side and Frank Lampard's Chelsea side.

My name is Danyal Khan and I will provide you with pre-game analysis, live match updates and much more...

VAVEL Logo
CHAT