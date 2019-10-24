Burnley vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EPL Scores
Follow the live coverage of the late kick-off in the Premier League at Turf Moor between Burnley and Chelsea live blog.
ADVERTISEMENT
COME ON CHELSEA! 💪 #BURCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 26, 2019
"The way he has played he has deserved a starting place regularly in the last few weeks but so do others.
"It is brilliant that he is coming on making the impact that he is making.
"That's what he is here to do."
"I respect them. In terms of scary, they have a really good way of playing.
"They are well drilled. They have two strikers who like them to get the ball into the box."
"It seems from the outside that he has had a learning curve in the Championship.
"Some of the things he learned from that he will have put in at Chelsea.
"He is obviously, with all due respect, dealing with a better group of players."
He created an assist in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Southampton for Michy Batshuayi's goal. He was instrumental in Chelsea's only goal in the Blues 1-0 win over Newcastle.
And more recently, he created the vital assist for Batshuayi's goal in Amsterdam midweek in the Champions League.
Surely he gets his first start in a while this weekend, especially considering Willian's poor performance midweek against Ajax!
Barnes however is always a dangerous player for any team.
He has scored four goals so far this season and will be relishing the chance to face Chelsea at the weekend, especially considering the fact that he scored earlier this season at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.
VAR: Paul Tierney
Michael Oliver is the official for his second Blues game of the season. The other was our home defeat to Liverpool in September.
A draw between the two sides is being priced at 29/10.
And a shock Clarets win is being priced at 10/3.
This game was remembered best for the ACL injury that Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered just before half-time in this match.
Chelsea are the higher of the two sides, and they are fourth in the table with 17 points. The Blues are unbeaten in three Premier League games. Their last defeat came against Liverpool.
The Clarets are 8th in the table with 12 points. Burnley's last victory came two games ago when they defeated Everton by 1-0.
The game is being televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
The best way to keep up with this game is by following VAVEL's live blog coverage of the game.
My name is Danyal Khan and I will provide you with pre-game analysis, live match updates and much more...