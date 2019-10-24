Southampton vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes look to sustain top four push against Saints

Leicester City travel to the South Coast to take on Southampton in the Premier League.

The Foxes bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Liverpool before the international break with a 2-1 victory against Burnley that saw tributes made to Khun Vichai on the anniversary of his passing.

Southampton stopped a run of three straight Premier League defeats with a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to VAR intervening to rule out two first half Wolves goals.

A win for the East Midlands side, should other results be kind to them, would see them jump above Manchester City into second place with 20 points from 10 matches played, a better return than that of the 15/16 season at this point of the campaign.

Should Southampton come out victorious on the coast, a long awaited three points would go a long way as they currently find themselves hovering above the relegation zone thanks to a superior goal difference to Newcastle United.

Key Battle

Harvey Barnes has been Leicester's most productive winger this season with one goal and three assists, but Rodgers has taken to the media and urged his wingers to "do more".

Ensuring that Barnes does not follow his manager's request in the heart of the Saints defence will be Jannik Vestergaard, who made his return from injury against Wolves, hoping to add to his two clean sheets so far this season.

Last Meeting

The last meeting came in January 2019 at the King Power and saw the Saints take all three points.

A James Ward-Prowse penalty put the visitors ahead on 11 minutes, after Nampalys Mendy bundled Shane Long over in the box.

Despite being reduced to 10 men after Yan Valery recieved a second booking in the 45th minute, Long doubled his side's lead with his first goal in nine months in injury time of the first half.

Wilfred Ndidi replied in the 58th minute to half the defecit but the Foxes couldn't complete the comeback. The defeat would start of the run of form that resulted in the end of Claude Puel's reign as Leicester manager.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Southampton will still be be without Moussa Djenepo and Cedric Soares, though Djenepo could be close to a return as he begins training again.

Leicester have no new injury issues and have recieved a boost as James Maddison will be fit for the game after doubts over his ankle knock suffered against Tottenham Hotspur were put to ease by Brendan Rodgers.

Predicted Line-ups

Southampton: Gunn; Valery, Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Bertrand ; Romeu, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse; Redmond, Ings.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Tielemans, Maddison; Barnes, Perez, Vardy.

Managers' Comments

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl has talked about Leicester earning the position that they find themselves in during his pre-match press conference.

He stated: "I see the quality they have in the team and that they have fantastic players in the team and it is not a coincidence they are that high in the table. I'm more concentrated on my team but we know it's a tough opponent.

"After nine rounds, on the position it is not a coincidence and you have done a lot of things right and they have. For us, it’s important to bring a really committed performance otherwise it will be difficult."

Brendan Rodgers highlighted his former player Danny Ings as a danger man for his team to look out for, stating: "He’s a very good player, Danny. I signed for Liverpoool so I know his qualities.

"He wants to run in behind and he’s a very good finisher When he gets in. It's really nice to see for him, that he has got that clean bill of health.

"He’s been able to play and get regular game-time. He is a very good player and he is one we have to watch. He wants to score and he scores different types of goals. He will be a threat for them."