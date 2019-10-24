Southampton vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Follow live from St Mary's Stadium for Southampton vs Leicester City, live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Southampton vs Leicester City: 20:00 BST.
"We must be clear that it's time for a win at home, it's time for our supporters, it's time to show as a whole club that we are committed and put the best atmosphere we have on the pitch and in the stands. If we work together, it will be difficult for the opponent to get anything at our stadium."
However, Maguire struck the decisive blow with only minutes remaining as his low strike thundered into the bottom corner.
The Saints’ main problems for some time now has been their form on home soil. The team have not managed to win at St Marys since a 3-1 success over Wolves in April and have not earned a clean sheet since a 2-0 win over Fulham way back in February. They will surely be trying to rectify that poor record this time around.
Considering the Foxes’ excellent start to the campaign, they have forced themselves into contention for the top four and will be aiming to continue that task at St Mary’s.
