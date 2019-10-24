on VAVEL
Southampton vs Leicester City:&nbsp;Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Leicester clash with Southampton on Friday evening | Photo: Getty/ Michael Regan

Southampton vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019

Follow live from St Mary's Stadium for Southampton vs Leicester City, live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Southampton vs Leicester City: 20:00 BST.

daniel-orme
Daniel Orme

ADVERTISEMENT

For more of the build-up, make sure you read our preview of the match and join us at 7pm for all of the teams from the South Coast.

Embed from Getty Images

Southampton Team News
In regard to the hosts, they are still missing forward Moussa Djenepo who is likely to be out until early November. Meanwhile, Cedric Soares is also ruled out for the game.
Leicester Team News
James Maddison was only fit enough to play just over an hour in the in win over Burnley last time out but has fully recovered ready for the trip to the South Coast. Elsewhere, the rest of the squad is fully fit besides long-term absentee Matty James.
Rodgers on Leicester’s start to the season…
Brendan Rodgers has already expressed his delight at Leicester’s excellent form in the early months of the season. Talking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “The players have been brilliant in how they’ve started. Shown so many qualities. Tough opponents we’ve played. Shown resilience, quality. For me, the nice thing is that we can be better and improve.”

Embed from Getty Images

Hassenhuttl on Southampton’s poor home form…
The Austrian has highlighted the importance of a first home win this season. He said: “Taking points consistently is absolutely necessary. This is what we are looking for and I know this period of the three games (without a home win) is a tough one.

"We must be clear that it's time for a win at home, it's time for our supporters, it's time to show as a whole club that we are committed and put the best atmosphere we have on the pitch and in the stands. If we work together, it will be difficult for the opponent to get anything at our stadium."

What happened last time?
The previous clash between the two on the South Coast was decided by a late cracker from Harry Maguire. Ryan Bertrand had given the hosts the lead minutes after the break with a wonderful goal of his own, before Demarai Gray struck the equaliser for the Saints.

However, Maguire struck the decisive blow with only minutes remaining as his low strike thundered into the bottom corner.

Homesick Saints
Elsewhere, Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men have endured a tricky start to the new campaign. The Saints have only managed to notch two victories in their opening nine matches, leaving them hovering just above the relegation zone. They are winless in the Premier League since a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United in mid-September but did earn a point against Wolves last time out.

The Saints’ main problems for some time now has been their form on home soil. The team have not managed to win at St Marys since a 3-1 success over Wolves in April and have not earned a clean sheet since a 2-0 win over Fulham way back in February. They will surely be trying to rectify that poor record this time around.

Embed from Getty Images

High-flying Foxes
Brendan Rodgers’ troops head into this game third in the Premier League table and could potentially go second, albeit temporarily, with a victory. Intriguingly, the Foxes currently have one more point than they had at this stage during the season in which they lifted the Premier League crown following last weekend’s slender victory.

Considering the Foxes’ excellent start to the campaign, they have forced themselves into contention for the top four and will be aiming to continue that task at St Mary’s.

If you want to join the conversation ahead of this evening’s match, make sure you tweet us on either @VAVEL or @LeicesterVAVEL.
Hello!
Good evening everyone – my name is Daniel Orme and I’m here to start your weekend of football with Southampton vs Leicester City from St Mary’s Stadium on behalf of VAVEL UK. Kick-off on the South Coast is scheduled for 8pm BST this evening but stick around before the game for all of the build-up and team news.
