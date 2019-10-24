Dubravka commits to another six-years on Tyneside

Martin Dubravka has put pen to paper on a new six-year deal at Newcastle United, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The Slovakian international has been one of the standout players since arriving almost two years ago.

The fan favourite was signed by Rafa Benitez on an initial loan deal from Slavia Prague, however, it was clear to see the deal would be made permanent as soon as possible.

He made a mesmerising debut against Manchester United keeping a clean sheet and pulling off a number of amazing saves and has not looked back since.

The club is in safe hands

Dubravka was wanted by Paris Saint Germain and Juventus over the summer with links being very serious, however, with him signing a new deal will see all that go away.

He has never been troubled by Karl Darlow or Rob Elliott who are number two and three at the minute and he has made the number one spot his own.

Dubravka has proved himself to be one of the top 'keepers in the Premier League making numerous great saves each game and organising his defence superbly.

Great player and mentor

A six-year deal for a 30-year old may seem a bit extreme by the club, however, Dubravka still has some great years ahead of him and would be a great mentor for Freddie Woodman to learn from.

The youngster is admired at the club as well as by England and Gareth Southgate and has impressed during his loan spell at Swansea City.

He will be looking to break into the team over the next two seasons before his career stagnates.

Happy to be staying

After signing a new deal Dubravka admitted he has loved his time on Tyneside and can not wait for six more years.

He said: "It is an amazing feeling. I have to say that it feels like time has flown.

"It's been almost two years and I've found great people here who I can call friends.

"I've enjoyed my time here and I'm very glad that I can stay here for another six years."

Steve Bruce has been impressed with his number one both on and off the pitch.

He said: "I'm really, really pleased that Martin has committed his future to the club.

"He's been absolutely fantastic since the day he arrived and he's a hugely important figure for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

"He's a massive part of our plans for the future, so it's great that he's agreed to stay with us for the next few years, and a fitting reward for his performances."