Burnley vs Chelsea: The last five meetings

Burnley host Chelsea on Saturday in the evening kick-off, looking to get back on track after suffering a first defeat in five Premier League matches losing 2-1 at Leicester City.

Sean Dyche's side, though, have won their last two home league games, keeping clean sheets in both matches, winning 2-0 against Norwich City and 1-0 against Everton.

Chelsea meanwhile have won their last six in all competitions, including their last three Premier League games to move up into the division's top four ahead of the weekend.

Both sides will be looking to continue their strong recent form, with Burnley aiming to record a victory in what will be their 100th Premier League game to be played at Turf Moor.

Here, we take a look at the last five meetings between the two sides.

5. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 1-1 Chelsea, February 2017

Burnley secured a vital point in their attempts to retain their Premier League status following their promotion the season before and prevented Chelsea from securing a win which would have put them 12 points clear at the top of the league.

Antonio Conte's side were aiming to record another crucial three points as they chased the title in the 2016/17 season, and the Blues took an early lead at Turf Moor with Pedro finishing off a ruthless counter-attack just seven minutes into the game.

Burnley, though, were protecting the Premier League's third-best home record heading into the game, and the Clarets managed to register an equaliser on 24 minutes, with Robbie Brady curling in an excellent free-kick on his full debut for the club.

Chelsea pushed for a winner in the second period, but the Clarets defended resolutely and managed to hold on for a vital point which gave them a ten-point cushion to the bottom three.

4. Stamford Bridge, Premier League, Chelsea 2-3 Burnley, August 2017

Burnley faced a daunting trip to Premier League champions Chelsea on the opening day of the 2017/18 season, but Sean Dyche's side managed to record a famous victory in a game full of controversy.

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was sent off just eight minutes into the game for a lunging tackle on Steven Defour, and Burnley took full advantage of having the extra man taking the lead on 24 minutes with Sam Vokes sweeping home a fine finish from Matthew Lowton's cross.

Stephen Ward then fired in a second with an excellent strike from a narrow angle after a well-worked free-kick from Burnley, before the Clarets made it 3-0 prior to half time with Vokes heading in his second from Defour's cross.

Chelsea pulled a goal back after 69 minutes, with Alvaro Morata finding the net with a diving header, but any hopes of a comeback looked to be over when Cesc Fabregas was sent off for a second bookable offence on 81 minutes.

The nine men of Chelsea though pulled another goal back through David Luiz, and Burnley had to see out a nervous last few moments before being able to celebrate an excellent win to start the season.

3. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 1-2 Chelsea, April 2018

Chelsea secured a win to keep their faint hopes of a top-four finish alive with a narrow 2-1 win at Turf Moor, against a Burnley side who flying high in 7th place in the Premier League as they chased a Europa League spot.

An unfortunate own goal from Burnley's Kevin Long gave Chelsea the lead on 20 minutes, and the Blues spent the rest of the first half pushing for a second goal but Dyche's side remained solid in defence and kept the score at 1-0 at half time.

The Clarets then drew level with some luck of their own on 64 minutes, with Johan Berg Gudmundsson's effort from outside the area taking a deflection off Ashley Barnes and wrong-footing Thibaut Courtois to put Burnley back on level terms.

Chelsea, though, managed to claim all three points, with Victor Moses firing in a right-footed effort into the corner to give the Blues a vital win that closed the gap on the top four to five points.

2. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 0-4 Chelsea, October 2018

Chelsea secured a comfortable 4-0 win at Turf Moor against a struggling Burnley side who were finding life difficult at the start of last season, with Maurizio Sarri's side maintaining their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Morata gave Chelsea a deserved lead after 22 minutes, poking the ball beyond Joe Hart after being sent through on goal by a fine pass from Ross Barkley.

That is how it remained until the second half, when the Blues went through the gears to earn a comfortable win, with Barkley getting the goal his performance had deserved firing in from 25-yards out on 57 minutes.

Five minutes later and Chelsea were 3-0 up, with Willian curling in an excellent finish after more good work from Barkley to set him up, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek rounded off the win with a fourth in stoppage time.

1. Stamford Bridge, Premier League, Chelsea 2-2 Burnley, April 2019

Burnley earned a crucial point that took them onto 40 points and all but assured their Premier League safety back in April in the two side's last meeting, while the point was enough to take Chelsea back into the top four.

The Clarets, after managing to survive some early pressure from Chelsea, took the lead after eight minutes, with Jeff Hendrick firing in an excellent volley from outside the box after Chelsea only half-cleared a corner.

If anything though, Burnley's goal drove Chelsea on, and the dangerous Eden Hazard cut the ball back to N'Golo Kante who put the hosts level after just 12 minutes, before Gonzalo Higuain smashed Chelsea into the lead with a fine finish from a tight angle on 14 minutes.

Burnley, though, continued to fight and were back level on 24 minutes with Barnes turning in from close range after Chelsea could not clear a free-kick, and despite Chelsea's second-half pressure the visitors held out for a crucial point.